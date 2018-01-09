TODAY'S PAPER
Jets CB Rashard Robinson accused of possessing marijuana-laced candy, police say

Robinson was arrested and charged with drug possession and carelessly driving a 2018 Mercedes Benz.

Rashard Robinson, then of the San Francisco 49ers,

Rashard Robinson, then of the San Francisco 49ers, works out prior to a game against the Philadelphia Eagles Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017, in Philadelphia. Photo Credit: AP / Chris Szagola

By The Associated Press
HANOVER TOWNSHIP, N.J. — Jets cornerback Rashard Robinson has been accused of possessing marijuana-laced candy.

Authorities say the 22-year-old was pulled over in Morris County, New Jersey last December and police found “THC infused Peanut Budda Buddah Candy” in Robinson’s possession.

Robinson was arrested and charged with drug possession and carelessly driving a 2018 Mercedes Benz. Police say the car smelled like marijuana.

A spokesman for the Jets said they won’t comment on the pending legal matter. It was unclear if Robinson has hired an attorney and public records don’t list his phone number.

Robinson joined the Jets this year via trade after playing for the San Francisco 49ers. The Jets gave up a fifth-round pick for Robinson, who was drafted in the fourth round out of LSU in 2016

He was previously arrested in 2015 and charged with entering a former teammate’s apartment without permission.

