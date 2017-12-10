TODAY'S PAPER
Overcast 36° Good Afternoon
Overcast 36° Good Afternoon
SportsFootballJets

Sunday Night Football: Ravens vs. Steelers

By Newsday.com sports@newsday.com
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

The Pittsburgh Steelers hosted the Baltimore Ravens in a Week 14 NFL game on Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017, at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh.

Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker James Harrison takes the
Photo Credit: AP / Don Wright

Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker James Harrison takes the field for warmups without a shirt on, a tradition that linebacker Ryan Shazier started a few years ago, before an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017. Shazier, who suffered a spinal cord injury in last week's game against the Cincinnati Bengals, is recovering from surgery.

Baltimore Ravens cornerback Maurice Canady (26) breaks up
Photo Credit: AP / Don Wright

Baltimore Ravens cornerback Maurice Canady (26) breaks up a pass intended for Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Martavis Bryant (10) during the first half of an NFL football game in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017. Pass interference was called against Canady.

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell (26) is
Photo Credit: AP / Don Wright

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell (26) is tackled by Baltimore Ravens outside linebacker Terrell Suggs (55) during the first half of an NFL football game in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017.

Baltimore Ravens running back Alex Collins (34) slips
Photo Credit: AP / Don Wright

Baltimore Ravens running back Alex Collins (34) slips the tackle by Pittsburgh Steelers strong safety Sean Davis (28) with outside linebacker Bud Dupree (48) in pursuit during the first half of an NFL football game in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017.

Pittsburgh Steelers strong safety Sean Davis (28) runs
Photo Credit: AP / Keith Srakocic

Pittsburgh Steelers strong safety Sean Davis (28) runs with Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Chris Moore (10) in pursuit after intercepting a pass from Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco during the first half of an NFL football game in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017.

Pittsburgh Steelers strong safety Sean Davis (28) celebrates
Photo Credit: AP / Keith Srakocic

Pittsburgh Steelers strong safety Sean Davis (28) celebrates his interception of a pass by Baltimore Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco during the first half of an NFL football game in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017.

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell (26) slips
Photo Credit: AP / Don Wright

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell (26) slips the tackles of Baltimore Ravens inside linebacker C.J. Mosley (57), left, and Eric Weddle, rear, for a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017.

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Cameron Heyward (97) takes
Photo Credit: AP / Keith Srakocic

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Cameron Heyward (97) takes the field holding the jersey of teammate Ryan Shazier (50) during introductions before an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017.

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Chris Moore (10) celebrates
Photo Credit: AP / Don Wright

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Chris Moore (10) celebrates in the end zone after catching a touchdown pass from quarterback Joe Flacco during the first half of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017.

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) throws a
Photo Credit: AP / Keith Srakocic

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) throws a pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017.

Pittsburgh Steelers free safety William Gay warms up
Photo Credit: AP / Keith Srakocic

Pittsburgh Steelers free safety William Gay warms up wearing shoes in support of Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier, who suffered a spinal cord injury in last week's game against the Cincinnati Bengals, before an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017.

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) is sacked
Photo Credit: AP / Don Wright

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) is sacked by Baltimore Ravens outside linebacker Terrell Suggs (55), cornerback Anthony Levine (41), and strong safety Tony Jefferson (23) during the first half of an NFL football game in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017.

Baltimore Ravens running back Danny Woodhead (39) is
Photo Credit: AP / Keith Srakocic

Baltimore Ravens running back Danny Woodhead (39) is tackled by Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker Arthur Moats (55) during the first half of an NFL football game in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017.

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Chris Moore (10) celebrates
Photo Credit: AP / Keith Srakocic

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Chris Moore (10) celebrates with running back Danny Woodhead (39) after catching a touchdown pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017.

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Chris Moore (10) catches
Photo Credit: AP / Don Wright

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Chris Moore (10) catches a touchdown pass from quarterback Joe Flacco with Pittsburgh Steelers strong safety Sean Davis (28) defending during the first half of an NFL football game in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017.

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin calls for
Photo Credit: AP / Keith Srakocic

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin calls for the two-point conversion during the first half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017.

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell (26) celebrates
Photo Credit: AP / Don Wright

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell (26) celebrates his touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017.

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco (5) warms up
Photo Credit: AP / Don Wright

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco (5) warms up before an NFL football game against against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017.

Baltimore Ravens running back Alex Collins, left, hands
Photo Credit: AP / Keith Srakocic

Baltimore Ravens running back Alex Collins, left, hands the ball to center Ryan Jensen (66) after scoring during the first half of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017.

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco (5) throws a
Photo Credit: AP / Don Wright

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco (5) throws a pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017.

Pittsburgh Steelers offensive guard Ramon Foster (73) celebrates
Photo Credit: AP / Keith Srakocic

Pittsburgh Steelers offensive guard Ramon Foster (73) celebrates in the end zone after a touchdown by Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell during the first half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017.

Baltimore Ravens running back Alex Collins (34) scores
Photo Credit: AP / Don Wright

Baltimore Ravens running back Alex Collins (34) scores in front of Pittsburgh Steelers free safety Mike Mitchell (23) during the first half of an NFL football game in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017.

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Chris Moore (10) catches
Photo Credit: AP / Keith Srakocic

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Chris Moore (10) catches a pass from quarterback Joe Flacco for a touchdown with Pittsburgh Steelers strong safety Sean Davis (28) defending during the first half of an NFL football game in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017.

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell (26) rushes
Photo Credit: AP / Keith Srakocic

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell (26) rushes for a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017.

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) throws a
Photo Credit: AP / Don Wright

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) throws a pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017.

Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh, left, talks
Photo Credit: AP / Don Wright

Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh, left, talks with Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin, center, as Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) walks by during warmups before an NFL football game in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017.

Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker T.J. Watt warms up
Photo Credit: AP / Keith Srakocic

Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker T.J. Watt warms up while wearing shoes in honor of Steelers' Ryan Shazier, who suffered a spinal cord injury in last week's game against the Cincinnati Bengals, before an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017.

By Newsday.com sports@newsday.com
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

New York Sports

Knicks forward Michael Beasley, left, and forward Kristaps Knicks get boost from bench to beat Hawks
Jets quarterback Josh McCown takes a knee after Broncos shut out Jets; McCown suffers broken left hand
Knicks center Enes Kanter drives the ball against Kanter plays through pain vs. Hawks
Josh McCown of the Jets begins to remove Glauber: Emotional McCown feels closing of a career
Broncos defensive end Shelby Harris sacks Jets quarterback Grading the Jets: Offense gets failing marks
On Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017, WFAN sports radio host Mike Mike Francesa's final Football Sunday show