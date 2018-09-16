Q: What happened on Sam Darnold’s interception in the end zone?

A: Darnold said he should have thrown it higher, but Terrelle Pryor was adamant that he should have run a better route.

The Jets had just got the ball back on a turnover at Miami’s 12, and Darnold threw it low and long. Xavien Howard made a nice grab in the back of the end zone. But Pryor, a former quarterback, said he could have cut in front of Howard a little earlier.

“My job was to cut across the corner’s space and I didn’t do that well enough,” Pryor said. “As I was getting a little closer, he started veering inside and then it was too late to try and shed off. The way Sam throws, he doesn’t look at you, he doesn’t stare at you. He believes you’re going to get there. I let him down. I said it to him after the game, ‘I hope you forgive. I’ll make sure I’m there next time.’ That’s not on Sam. I wish it could go on a stat for me. That one is a tough one for me and that’s all I keep thinking about.”

When told Darnold said it was on him, and he should have thrown it up and let Pryor get it with his long arms, Pryor disagreed. “I know my job. I didn’t do my job on that play. Our defense did a great job and I let the team down.”

Q: What happened when Quincy Enunwa was open in the end zone right before the half and Darnold overshot him by a lot?

A: Enunwa wasn’t one of Darnold’s reads. Time was running out in the half and the Jets were out of timeouts, so Darnold had to get rid of the ball quickly. If he didn’t have anyone open, he was to throw it away. Darnold was in the process of throwing it away when Enunwa got open, but it sailed past him.

The Jets went for the touchdown on the next play and came up 1 yard short as the half ended. Hindsight says they should have gone for the field goal.

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Q. What happened on the third-and-19 play late in the game when the Jets allowed a 19-yard pass play to running back Frank Gore?

A: It was a breakdown, someone not doing his job, and Todd Bowles called it “inexcusable.”

The Jets did a great job to put the Dolphins in that position, but they couldn’t finish the series. Ryan Tannehill dumped it off to Gore and he was off to the races.

“It was a pill call, which means one us had the back,” end Leonard Williams said. “Somebody was supposed to pick him up. It was a blown assignment.”

Q. What’s next for the Jets?

A very short week.

They travel to Cleveland to play the Browns on Thursday. The Browns haven’t won since 2016, but they’ve been in their first two games this season. They tied the Steelers and lost to the Saints, and had opportunities to win both games. If the Jets don’t put this game behind them quickly, they could be Cleveland’s first victim in nearly two years.

Q. Why didn’t Darrelle Revis serve as honorary captain?

Revis, who retired as a Jet earlier this year, was supposed to be, but his son’s football game was rescheduled for Sunday. He will be an honorary captain later in the season. Former Jets center Nick Mangold filled in for Revis.