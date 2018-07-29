FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — Just before the full contact drills started Sunday, receiver Quincy Enunwa pulled a red no-contact pinnie over his jersey. But he still went out with the team in all the 11-on-11 drills, though he didn’t catch a pass.

“I would say it’s protocol,’’ Enunwa said of the reason for wearing the non-contact pinnie. “I’m going on their timeline, doing what I need to do, having fun, though, regardless. It’s not really stopping me from doing anything, so I can’t complain.’’

Enunwa, 26, missed all of last season following surgery to repair a bulging disk in his neck. His return bolsters a receiving corps that is currently headlined by Robby Anderson, Jermaine Kearse and newcomer Terrelle Pryor.

Enunwa said he is building chemistry with quarterbacks Josh McCown and Teddy Bridgewater every day. He was appreciative of McCown comparing him recently to Anquan Boldin, whom he said he followed when he was younger.

“I follow all those big receivers,’’ he said. “So it’s cool to be kind of likened to him.’’

Enunwa, who had 58 catches for 857 yards and four TDs in 2016, said he expects to be a full-time wide receiver this season, and not play the hybrid receiver/tight end role he played then. He wants to be a receiver, he said, and besides, he likes the Jets’ tight end group.

“Luckily, we have tight ends that are some ballers,’’ he said. “I saw Neal [Sterling, a fourth year tight end from Monmouth] make a play, and we’ve got some young guys making plays, and I think my role will be a receiver and I’m going to do my best to play well at receiver.’’

McGuire to have surgery

Coach Todd Bowles said running back Elijah McGuire will get surgery to repair a broken foot suffered Friday on the first day of camp. The timetable for his return is to be determined after the surgery is complete. Sunday morning, the team signed running back George Atkinson and waived tight end Bucky Hodges. Atkinson spent most of last season on the Kansas City Chiefs’ practice squad.

First day of full pads

Sunday was the first day of full pads practice, and Bowles said “the intensity was good; the physical part was good,’’ but said there were some “overzealous’’ players and there are some things that will need to be “cleaned up.’’ Overall, though, he said he was pleased with the effort.