TODAY'S PAPER
42° Good Afternoon
42° Good Afternoon
SportsFootballJets

Redskins sign Mark Sanchez to back up Colt McCoy

Coach Jay Gruden said Sanchez was the pick to sign over Kellen Clemens, Josh Johnson, T.J. Yates and EJ Manuel because of his experience and success in the NFL.

Then-Bears quarterback Mark Sanchez warms up before a

Then-Bears quarterback Mark Sanchez warms up before a game against the 49ers, in Chicago on Dec. 3, 2017 Photo Credit: AP/Nam Y. Huh

By The Associated Press
Print

Coach Jay Gruden says the Washington Redskins are signing quarterback Mark Sanchez to back up Colt McCoy after Alex Smith's season-ending injury.

McCoy will start for the Redskins (6-4) Thursday at the Dallas Cowboys (5-5) in a game that could go a long way to determining which team wins the NFC East. Sanchez knows offensive coordinator Matt Cavanaugh from their time together with the Jets, where now quarterbacks coach Kevin O'Connell was his backup.

Gruden said Monday that Sanchez was the pick to sign over Kellen Clemens, Josh Johnson, T.J. Yates and EJ Manuel because of his experience and success in the NFL. All five worked out at the team's facility Monday.

Smith underwent surgery Sunday night to repair a broken right tibia and fibula. Gruden says surgery went well, he didn't believe there was any ligament damage and hopes Smith can make a full recovery in six to eight months.

By The Associated Press

New York Sports

Giants running back Saquon Barkley rushes for a Giants' offense improving, but still seems outdated
Fredi Gonzalez of the Atlanta Braves stands in Sources: Mets interview ex-NL managers for bench coach
Islanders stars Ryan Pulock and Valtteri Filppula visited Islanders visit Baldwin elementary school
Knicks head coach David Fizdale reacts during the Fizdale might reshuffle young lineup to halt 5-game skid
Nets guard Caris LeVert is tended to after LeVert on foot injury: 'It could have been a lot worse'
Jets head coach Todd Bowles looks on during Jets' only plan is to fight for the rest of the season