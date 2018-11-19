Redskins sign Mark Sanchez to back up Colt McCoy

Coach Jay Gruden says the Washington Redskins are signing quarterback Mark Sanchez to back up Colt McCoy after Alex Smith's season-ending injury.

McCoy will start for the Redskins (6-4) Thursday at the Dallas Cowboys (5-5) in a game that could go a long way to determining which team wins the NFC East. Sanchez knows offensive coordinator Matt Cavanaugh from their time together with the Jets, where now quarterbacks coach Kevin O'Connell was his backup.

Gruden said Monday that Sanchez was the pick to sign over Kellen Clemens, Josh Johnson, T.J. Yates and EJ Manuel because of his experience and success in the NFL. All five worked out at the team's facility Monday.

Smith underwent surgery Sunday night to repair a broken right tibia and fibula. Gruden says surgery went well, he didn't believe there was any ligament damage and hopes Smith can make a full recovery in six to eight months.