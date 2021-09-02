FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — The Jets had former 49ers and Washington Football Team linebacker Reuben Foster in for a workout Thursday. Foster, a first-round pick for the 49ers in 2017 who played under then defensive coordinator Robert Saleh, hasn’t played since the 2018 season because of injuries. Foster was released by the 49ers in just his second NFL season after being arrested three times within a year. Foster was suspended two games for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy after being arrested on a weapons charge and a misdemeanor drug charge. He was arrested on Nov. 24, 2018, on a domestic violence charge and was claimed off waivers by Washington. Foster suffered torn knee ligaments in May 2019 and hasn’t played since.

"Just crossing t’s and dotting i’s with regard to emergency lists and giving him a run and giving him a workout," Saleh said of Foster, 27. Asked about how mindful the team is of Foster’s off-field issues, Saleh said, "I know him personally and I can assure that we would never bring somebody to this organization we didn’t think would represent it the right way."

Becton returns to practice

The Jets got some good news on the injury front Thursday when left tackle Mekhi Becton, who suffered a head injury in last week’s joint practices against the Eagles, returned to practice. Becton missed the Jets’ final preseason game against the Eagles last Friday but is expected to be ready for the regular-season opener against the Panthers on Sept. 12.

While Becton returned to his spot at left tackle, Saleh said he still isn’t prepared to name a starting right tackle. Morgan Moses, who signed a one-year deal in July, has been competing with George Fant, who was signed last year as a free agent from the Seahawks.

"There are still some things going on with the offensive line that we’ve got to get cleaned up," Saleh said.

Morgan joins Jets' Week 1 opponent

The Jets hoped to sign quarterback James Morgan to the practice squad this week, but their 2020 fourth-round pick signed instead with the Panthers’ practice squad. Saleh said he wasn’t worried that Morgan was joining the Jets’ opening-week opponent and might offer valuable insight into his previous team’s strategy.

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

"Teams do it all the time," Saleh said. "I don’t know if that’s something we would ever do, but at the same time, I know the people at Carolina and I’m sure they’re genuine and sincere in giving him an opportunity to show that he’s a good quarterback and that he belongs in this league, rather than using him for something they can see on tape."