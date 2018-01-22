TODAY'S PAPER
Robby Anderson’s lawyer denies Jets receiver made sexual threat

Jets wide receiver Robby Anderson's Broward County mug

Jets wide receiver Robby Anderson's Broward County mug shot on Friday, Jan. 19, 2018, after being arrested on nine separate charges in Sunrise, Fla. Photo Credit: Broward County Sheriff’s Office

By Calvin Watkins calvin.watkins@newsday.com
The lawyer for Jets wide receiver Robby Anderson said Monday his client did not threaten to sexually assault a police officer’s wife at the time of his arrest last week in Florida, where he is facing nine separate charges.

Anderson, 24, was arrested in the early morning hours on Jan. 19 in Sunrise, Florida, and charged with resisting an officer/obstruction without violence; harm to a public servant or family; fleeing/eluding while lights/siren active; reckless driving; failure to drive in a single lane; two counts of disobeying /avoiding a red light; and speeding and turning without a signal, according to records from the Broward County Sheriff’s Office obtained by Newsday.

According to the arrest report, Anderson was in a police vehicle when he made a sexual threat to the arresting officer’s wife.

“First of all, I don’t believe that’s accurate,” Anderson’s Miami-based attorney Ed O’Donnell told Newsday. “It doesn’t fit the statutory charge people get with a crime like that. Adrenaline was flying on both sides. Robby never threatened to rape anybody. The statutory requirements are not there.”

O’Donnell said Anderson was a victim of racial profiling.

“Robby didn’t run,” O’Donnell said. “Just for a young black man, who sees lights, it’s a frightening thing. The apprehension is real.”

O’Donnell said Anderson was not drinking or using drugs at the time of his arrest. The police report indicated that Anderson was not under the influence of alcohol or drugs. The police report said Anderson’s white SUV was going 105 mph in a 45-mph zone for three-quarters of a mile and ran two red lights with the police officer in pursuit.

“Totally unarmed, not drinking or any drugs,” O’Donnell said. “Not excusing the speed, but traffic stops have resulted in less. I’m not pointing fingers.”

O’Donnell also confirmed the existence of an internet video from a passerby that appears to show Anderson flat on his stomach with the arresting officer’s gun pointed at him. O’Donnell declined to comment further on the video.

Anderson has a March 19 court date scheduled in Miami for an arrest last May at a music festival. Anderson was charged with a felony count of resisting an officer with violence to his person and obstruction of justice.

“We’ll address these things and it will hopefully go away,” said O’Donnell, who is also handling that case.

Anderson’s playing status is in question not only with the Jets but the NFL as well. Every player who gets arrested is subject to the league’s personal conduct policy where a fine or a suspension could occur. But a ruling on Anderson’s playing status won’t happen until his court issues are resolved.

