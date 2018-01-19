Jets starting wide receiver Robby Anderson was arrested on nine separate charges in Sunrise, Florida, on Friday, according to police records released by the Broward County Sheriff’s Office.

Anderson was charged with resisting an officer/obstruction without violence; harm to a public servant or family; fleeing/eluding while lights/siren active; reckless driving; failure to drive in a single lane; two counts of disobeying/avoiding a red light; speeding; and turning without a signal.

“We are aware of the situation. This is a pending legal matter and we will have no further comment,” a Jets team spokesman said Friday.

Anderson, 24, was arrested last year in Miami at a concert and charged with a felony count of resisting an officer with violence to his person and also obstruction of justice, according to a police report from the City of Miami Police Department. Anderson has a scheduled March 19 court date for that incident.

Anderson led the Jets with 941 receiving yards last season.