Jets wide receiver Robby Anderson pleaded no contest on Wednesday to five charges for traffic violations stemming from his arrest in Broward County, Florida, in January, his lawyer confirmed to Newsday on Thursday.

Ed O’Donnell, Anderson’s lawyer, said his client is on probation for six months with no travel restrictions. O’Donnell also confirmed that all charges from Anderson’s two arrests have now been resolved.

But the NFL’s probe into Anderson’s arrests remains under review, a league spokesman said. A player who gets arrested is subject to the league’s personal conduct policy, which could result in a fine or suspension.

Anderson was arrested on Jan. 19 in Florida and faced nine charges, including threatening a police officer’s family member and speeding, according to the arrest record from the Broward County Sheriff’s Office obtained by Newsday.

The felony charges were dropped in previous court proceedings, but Anderson still faced the five charges for traffic violations — reckless driving, two citations for failure to stop at a right light, failure to stay in a lane and not using a turn signal.

Anderson also was arrested in May 2017 and charged with resisting arrest with violence at a music festival in Miami, according to court records in Miami-Dade County. Those charges were dismissed last month.