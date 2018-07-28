FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — Robby Anderson can’t hide from the fact that he had a few problems this offseason, but the Jets wide receiver is doing his best to put those problems behind him and focus on being the outside threat the Jets will need to be successful this season.

“Well, trust me, I don’t like to have the Jets in that light,’’ Anderson said after practice Saturday, referring to his arrest in January for driving 105 miles per hour in a 45 mph zone in South Florida. “So I’m just going to let my actions speak [for themselves] and leave that behind me and focus on the future.’’

Anderson, entering his third NFL season, pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor reckless driving charge. The felony charges were dropped, and he was sentenced to six months of probation. He still may face some discipline from the NFL for his transgressions (he was arrested in May 2017 for a disturbance at a Miami music festival) but for now he is focusing on continuing his ascent as a legitimate NFL deep threat.

Originally an undrafted free agent out of Temple in 2016, Anderson made the Jets that year and was one of a few bright spots in an otherwise awful year, catching 42 passes for 587 yards and two touchdowns. Last year, he took a major step forward, catching 63 passes for 941 yards and seven TDs, establishing himself as the Jets’ top receiver.

Asked Saturday what his goals are for this season, he said, “Winning. Go to the playoffs. Take it as far as it can go.’’

Personally, he said he wants to continue to improve overall as a player. Where he has gotten better from his rookie year to now, he said, is his knowledge of the game and his mental strength.

“I think every year, as the years go by, I’m growing mentally,’’ he said. I think that’s the biggest thing, and especially like . . . towards the end [of last season], the game started to slow down a little bit more. I’m starting to read and understand things more. So I think that I’m just growing mentally.’’

He also says he’s a little bigger than last season, though he’s not going to break any NFL scales. He’s still skinny — 6-3 and roughly 175 pounds right now, he said. He said he figures to be up to 180 by the time the season starts — but he’s focused on getting faster all the time, not bigger.

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

“My game is not [that of] a big body dude,’’ he said. “I’ve never played at a high weight. Last year I was a few pounds less and felt good at that weight.’’

Anderson, who said he wasn’t targeted much in Friday’s first day of camp, said he started to find some rhythm and had some passes come his way in the latter part of practice Saturday. He said he developed a chemistry with quarterback Josh McCown last year and it’s gotten better this year as he’s gotten to know McCown better off the field.

“He’s teaching me,’’ Anderson said of McCown. “He’s got a lot of experience. But I feel like our chemistry off the field is building a little bit more. We know each other a little bit more. But I know he definitely trusts me and I trust him, as well.’’

He said McCown, Teddy Bridgewater and rookie Sam Darnold, who are battling for the starting job this season, all have different styles and all throw the ball a little differently, but as a receiver, he’s not focused on that. As far as Darnold not being in camp due to a contract dispute, Anderson didn’t want to get involved with all that.

“It ain’t my business,’’ he said. “I’m not an agent, I’m not a GM, I’m not a coach. So that’s out of my control.’’