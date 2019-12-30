Robby Anderson looking forward to free agency

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. – Robby Anderson is looking forward to cashing in as a free agent, and if that means leaving the Jets, he seems just fine with that.

“The goal is to get the best amount of money, the most amount of money, what I’m worth and be in the best situation,” Anderson said Monday when the Jets held their season-ending exit meetings.

Jets general manager Joe Douglas and coach Adam Gase have several tough decisions to make this offseason and what to do with Anderson is one of them. But Anderson made it clear that he will not re-sign with the Jets before seeing what he can get on the open market.

“I don’t really think that that’s logical to sign at this point,” Anderson said. “From a business perspective, it’s like why wouldn’t I go out there and see what my value truly could be and do things in the correct business manner. So that wouldn’t really be logical.

“Typically, guys sign before they hit free agency, they get locked up during the season sometimes for different reasons and like to protect themselves from injury. I have nothing to risk at this point. Logically that wouldn’t make sense.”

Anderson has proven he his big-play ability, and he came on at the end of the season. He and Sam Darnold developed good chemistry that would only improve the more time they play together.

But Anderson could command a salary starting at $12 million or more. Amari Cooper is at the head of the free-agent receiving class. But there aren’t many marquee free-agent receivers, which could make Anderson more valuable to other teams.

“It’s very exciting,” Anderson said. “Coming in undrafted, the tables turned. I kind of feel like the world is in my hands in a sense. I’m excited."

The Jets have to decide what Anderson’s value is to them, especially considering they have several areas that need addressing. They need to revamp the offensive line, get an edge rusher and shore up the cornerback position

After a slow start, Anderson finished the season with 52 catches for 779 yards and five touchdowns – four of them coming in the final seven games.

“I took a lot of strides, a lot of growth,” Anderson said. “I think I opened a lot of people’s eyes to things they probably thought I couldn’t do for some reason.”

A little while earlier inside the locker room, receiver Quincy Enunwa said he hopes to resume his playing career next year and he wants it to be with the Jets.

“Of course,” Enunwa said. “I’ve been here my whole career. Why would I not want to be here. I love it here.”

Enunwa suffered a neck injury in Week 1, and was placed on IR. It was the second serious neck issue that Enunwa has had in three years.

He revealed he has spinal stenosis, a narrowing of the spaces within the spine that ultimately ended the Mets' David Wright's career. It’s unclear if he will be able to return to the NFL, but he’s rehabbing and doing everything he can to play again.

“If I can stay healthy and play well and put up numbers that I want to put for this team it would be a beautiful thing for me,” Enunwa said. “It would be one of those things that I’d definitely love.”

Enunwa continued to rehab at the Jets’ facility because he wanted to be around the team.

He missed a couple of rehab assignments for personal reasons. The Jets fined Enunwa, who was so irate he went on an expletive-laden Twitter rant.



Enunwa said he hasn’t spoken to Gase, but he has talked and texted with Douglas, and he doesn’t regret using social media to voice his displeasure.

“I wish I wouldn’t have felt like I needed to do that but at that moment I did and I don’t feel bad about it,” Enunwa said. “It may change and that’s a beautiful thing. Sometimes you have to do things out of your comfort zone to create change.”