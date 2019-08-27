Jets receiver Robby Anderson has calf injury

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. – The Jets returned a slew of injured players Tuesday, only to lose another two by day’s end – including wide receiver Robby Anderson.

Coach Adam Gase said Anderson suffered a calf injury and is technically day-to-day, though that could change as the situation develops. Safety Rontez Miles also was injured on a hit, but it does not appear serious as of now.

“I don’t know if it’s concerning,” Gase said of Anderson’s injury. “Any time you have soft tissue, it’s an unknown. That’s why it’s day-to-day. He’ll keep working on that. Hopefully, we’ll get him back for practices. And get him a full week [next week] and he feels good and we’re ready to roll.”

Anderson, who’s in a contract year and no doubt looking for a big season, has shown strong chemistry with Sam Darnold, and could be one of the Jets' key offensive weapons this season. If he’s healthy, that is.

The Jets, though, did welcome some good news with the return of cornerback Trumaine Johnson (hamstring), who Tuesday participated in 7-on-7 drills. He didn’t participate in team drills. Alex Brown started at corner in his place. Offensive linemen Kelechi Osemele (chest) and Brian Winters (shoulder) also returned.

Jet streams

Gase said Darnold will not play in the fourth and final preseason game against the Eagles on Thursday. Gase said he’s still not sure if all the starters will be held out . . . Gase said he’d like to see more improvement out of third-round pick Jachai Polite. “I think there’s been some good and there’s sometimes when we’re getting run around the quarterback and that’s what we want to avoid doing,” he said of the outside linebacker. “We just gotta keep cleaning up his technique.”