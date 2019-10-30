FLORHAM PARK, N.J.— Robby Anderson was elated and relieved that the Jets didn’t trade him.

Anderson said he felt “weird” before Sunday’s game because he thought it could have been his last as Jet. The fourth-year wide receiver was happy when Tuesday’s deadline passed and nothing happened.

“It means the world to me because I still have an opportunity to fulfill my commitment,” Anderson said after practice on Wednesday. “If I wanted it to happen, I could have easily expressed it to them and made it clear that that’s what I wanted. That’s not what I wanted.

“I’m going to give it my all to the end. I’m not going to give up on my mission and my goal. I’m just thankful to still be here and still give to the organization and the fans.”

It’s important for Sam Darnold’s development that the Jets held on to his deep threat. But if the right deal came along, general manager Joe Douglas would have made it. Douglas called Anderson Tuesday afternoon to let him know he’s still a valuable member of the team.

“When Joe called I was like, ‘Man did they extend the trade deadline?’” Anderson said. “I got nervous for a second.”

Anderson is in the final year of his contract, and there is no guarantee he will be with the Jets next year. He said that wasn’t talked about when Douglas called.

“It’s not really a focus right now,” Anderson said. “We’re focused on trying to get a win. That time for that eventually will come.”

Thumbs up

Darnold wore a splint during practice to protect his sprained left thumb. Darnold will have the thumb wrapped in Sunday’s game, but Adam Gase said it won’t restrict him. Gase also is “not sure” if Darnold will need offseason surgery.

“I know he said he’s good to go,” Gase said. “Doctors said that he’s good to play. We’re good for right now.”

Injury front

Chris Herndon (hamstring) was limited Wednesday, but Gase is hopeful he can practice later in the week and make his season debut on Sunday.

Gase also said there is hope that Henry Anderson (shoulder) and Kelvin Beachum (ankle) could return this week. Anderson was limited Wednesday and Beachum did some conditioning work.

Trumaine Johnson didn’t practice because of issues with both ankles. Ryan Kalil (knee/elbow) also did not practice.

Two-minute drill

Defensive lineman Nathan Shepherd is eligible to return after serving his six-game suspension for taking PEDs. … The Jets signed former Browns and Eagles linebacker BJ Bello and defensive back Arthur Maulet to the active roster, and placed linebacker Albert McClellan (concussion) on injured reserve. They also signed offensive lineman Leo Koloamatangi to the practice squad.