Robby Anderson reiterated his desire to return to the Jets, and he said the feeling is mutual.

“I think they definitely want me back,” Anderson said during an appearance on ESPN’s "NFL Live" on Tuesday. “I truly do want to be back with the Jets. I love Sam [Darnold]. I love my teammates, Jamal [Adams], all those guys. I feel like it’s unfinished business there that I’ve been trying to get done since I got there. I would hope to finish out the mission all in all. But it’s a business.”

The speedy wide receiver is set to become a free agent next week. The Jets could sign him to a contract extension before the 2020 league year begins on March 18, but indications are that Anderson will test free agency and weigh his options.

Anderson is one of the better receivers in what is a rather thin free-agent market and he could command more than $12 million a year. The Jets have numerous holes to fill, and receiver is one of them.

“I want to win, more importantly,” Anderson said. “The money, that’s everything, but I want to go somewhere where I’m going to win and I can be the player I can be.”

At last month’s NFL Combine, Jets general manager Joe Douglas said he planned to begin talks with Anderson’s agent. Douglas called Anderson “a dynamic receiver who can take the top off of any defense.”

Anderson has spent the first four seasons of his NFL career with the Jets. He caught 52 passes for 779 yards and five touchdowns last season.