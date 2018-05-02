TODAY'S PAPER
Jets’ Robby Anderson misses court date, arrest warrant issued

Robby Anderson of the Jets against the Chiefs at MetLife

Robby Anderson of the Jets against the Chiefs at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 3, 2017. Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

By Calvin Watkins calvin.watkins@newsday.com @calvinwatkins
An arrest warrant was issued for Jets wide receiver Robby Anderson after he failed to appear for a Tuesday morning mandatory arraignment on a misdemeanor charge of reckless driving, according to court records in Broward County, Florida.

Bond was set at $500.

According to court records, Anderson was directed on April 7 to appear on May 1.

Anderson’s attorney, Ed O’Donnell, said he had no knowledge of the court case and believed it was a clerical error. O’Donnell said he didn’t get any notice from the court regarding Tuesday’s court date and that he would handle everything on Thursday.

Anderson’s agent, Tory Dandy, was still trying to get information on why the warrant was issued.

Jets officials referred comment to O’Donnell.

Anderson was originally arrested Jan. 19 in Sunrise, Florida, and faced nine charges including three felonies, which included fleeing and eluding police, threatening a police officer’s family member and speeding.

The felony charges were dropped in previous court hearings.

Anderson now faces five charges for various traffic violations — reckless driving, two citations for failure to stop at a red light, failure to drive in a single lane and non-use or improper use of a turn signal.

Anderson led the Jets with 941 receiving yards last season.

Watkins started covering the Cowboys in 2006 and after a three-year stint covering the Rockets for ESPN is now back on an NFL beat covering the Jets.

