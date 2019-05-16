Wide receiver Robby Anderson signed his restricted free-agent tender, the Jets announced Thursday.

Anderson will make about $3 million in what will be a big year for the speedy receiver who was undrafted out of Temple. He will be an unrestricted free agent next year and will be looking for a big payday.

The Jets could sign Anderson to a contract extension in-season as they did with Quincy Enunwa last year.

Anderson, entering his fourth season, is expecting to have a big year under new coach Adam Gase. Anderson believes he will be a 1,000-yard receiver with a bigger role in the offense.

“It’s what I’ve been waiting for,” Anderson said last month. “It’s frustrating when you know your capabilities and you know you should be at least a 10-targets-a-game receiver because you know the impact you have on the game, and that’s not given to you. You’ve proven that.

“Now I have a coach that’s going to utilize me as a player and not just make me run straight down the field.”

Anderson caught 50 passes for 752 yards in 14 games last season. He missed two games with an ankle injury. In 2017, Anderson had 63 receptions for 941 yards.