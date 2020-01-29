TODAY'S PAPER
Jets free-agent receiver Robby Anderson keeping his contract options open

Robby Anderson of the Jets is congratulated after

Robby Anderson of the Jets is congratulated after a touchdown catch against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the first half at MetLife Stadium on December 22, 2019. Credit: Getty Images/Steven Ryan

By Bob Glauber bob.glauber@newsday.com @BobGlauber
MIAMI BEACH — Jets receiver Robby Anderson is set to hit the free-agent market in March . . . unless the Jets don’t let him get that far.

The 26-year-old receiver, who made the Jets as a free agent out of Temple in 2016, said it is still his hope to remain with the Jets, and that the feeling may be mutual.

“I know they’ve communicated that they do want me back,” Anderson said Wednesday outside Radio Row at the Miami Beach Convention Center. So, we’ve just got to see how it plays out.”

Talks haven’t gotten specific as of yet, however.

“I don’t think they’ve gotten to numbers, but I know obviously they want to be at the table, and I think they’re planning to be at the table to keep me in-house.”

But Anderson seemed open to the idea of seeing what else might be available.

“I want to be where I feel like the best situation for me to be great is, to be the person I can be outside of football,” he said.

Is that team the Jets? “I would hope so,” he said. “Just got to see what comes available, what’s out there.”

In four seasons with the Jets, Anderson has 3,059 receiving yards and 20 touchdowns.

Newsday columnist Bob Glauber

Bob Glauber has covered the NFL since 1985 and has been Newsday's NFL columnist since 1992. Twice selected as the New York State Sportswriter of the Year by the National Sports Media Association, he is president of the Pro Football Writers of America and author of "Guts and Genius."

