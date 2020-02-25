INDIANAPOLIS — The Jets would like to bring back Robby Anderson, but they could be outbid if he hits the open market.

The free-agent wide receiver class isn’t stocked, which could make Anderson one of the more sought-after ones and highest-paid. Jets general manager Joe Douglas will meet Anderson’s agent this week to see whether they can work something out before free agency next month. Anderson said after the season that he planned to test free agency.

“We’re going to see how those talks go,” Douglas said. “It’s something I touched on at the end of the season. I couldn’t be more proud of the way Robby handled himself this season with all the adversity that hit in the beginning of the season: going 1-7, Sam (Darnold) being sick, and him just sticking to it and never an ounce of wavering and finished the season stronger. Robby’s a great player.”

Anderson finished his fourth NFL season second on the Jets in receiving yards (779) and touchdown catches (five). The day after the season ended, Anderson said he hoped to stay with the Jets, but he also wanted to get the most money possible. He could command a salary starting at more than $12 million annually.

The Jets have plenty of holes to fill with offensive line, cornerback, edge rusher and receiver all on the list. That’s why keeping Anderson, a weapon for Darnold, is important. But they may have to decide at what cost.

“I view Robby Anderson as a dynamic receiver who can take the top off any defense,” Douglas said. “I think he has a skill trait that a lot of teams are looking for. He can run by anyone.”

On the mend

Douglas said that right guard Brian Winters (shoulder surgery), linebacker Avery Williamson (torn ACL) and wide receiver Quincy Enunwa (neck injury) are all progressing well. Winters is someone the Jets could waive, especially since his 2020 salary ($7.5 million) isn’t guaranteed. But Douglas gave Winters high praise and said he’s “a special case” because he’s the only 2019 opening-day offensive line starter under contract.

“We haven’t made any decisions in terms of releasing anyone yet,” Douglas said. “We plan on making those decisions soon.”

Spring forward

Adam Gase said Darnold (left thumb surgery) and C.J. Mosley (abdominal surgery) are doing well and should be able to participate in spring workouts.

Getting to know you

Oklahoma wide receiver CeeDee Lamb and Alabama wide receiver Jerry Jeudy are scheduled to meet with the Jets, who pick 11th in the draft.