Jets wide receiver Robby Anderson had another strong performance in the 35-27 loss to the Panthers on Sunday. Anderson caught six passes for a game-high 146 yards with two touchdowns. But it was Anderson’s second touchdown catch, a third quarter 54-yarder in double coverage, that drew the ire of Fox Sports analyst and former NFL linebacker Chris Spielman.

After Anderson’s touchdown he was on the sidelines saying to the camera: “How about you vote for me for the Pro Bowl, man, please?”

Spielman wasn’t pleased with Anderson, saying the receiver should be more worried about the Jets not getting outscored in the fourth quarter of games and that, “great players don’t need to campaign for themselves. Your actions speak louder than your words.”

This announcer was not happy with Robby Anderson campaigning for Pro Bowl votes after his big day 😳 #Jets #CouchHighlights pic.twitter.com/oKYwhGWZ7w — High & Outside Sports (@HighandOutside_) November 26, 2017

Todd Bowles said he didn’t see Anderson lobby for the Pro Bowl, but noted it wasn’t a smart football play.

Anderson said he wasn’t trying to be disrespectful.

“I was just excited and I wasn’t trying to come off no bad way or nothing like that,” Anderson said. “Just the excitement, just a spur of the moment. But everybody knows I’m all for this team in every aspect, and I make my life decisions based off my teammates, everything I do is being the best I can for my teammates. It was nothing malicious or anything like that or come off at the wrong way I was excited at the moment.”

Pro Bowl voting is under way and on the season Anderson has 41 catches for a team-leading 714 yards with seven touchdowns. He leads the NFL with 18 catches of 25 or more yards.

Cornerback Morris Claiborne didn’t have a problem with Anderson lobbying for the Pro Bowl.

“Robbie’s been doing a great job for us all year, coming up with big plays when we need them,” Claiborne said. “If I got a pick, I probably would have done the same thing. But I feel like, in this game and dealing with the Pro Bowl, there’s a lot of different politics that goes into it. You have to pretty much sell yourself, market yourself, bring up the conversation. So, him doing what he did and someone having an opinion about it, I feel like he sparked the conversation. Get the ball rolling now. Somebody said something else about it, so now we can have more conversation about it.

“Some of the conversation might be negative, that he shouldn’t be talking about himself when his team is losing close games: I understand that as well. But no publicity is bad publicity.”