Robby Anderson lobbies on sidelines for Pro Bowl spot

Fox Sports analyst Chris Spielman took Anderson to task for the receiver's plea to the cameras after his second touchdown.

Jets wide receiver Robby Anderson celebrates by taking

Jets wide receiver Robby Anderson celebrates by taking a nap in the end zone after scoring a touchdown against the Panthers at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 26, 2017. Photo Credit: Lee S. Weissman

By Calvin Watkins  calvin.watkins@newsday.com @calvinwatkins
Jets wide receiver Robby Anderson had another strong performance in the 35-27 loss to the Panthers on Sunday. Anderson caught six passes for a game-high 146 yards with two touchdowns. But it was Anderson’s second touchdown catch, a third quarter 54-yarder in double coverage, that drew the ire of Fox Sports analyst and former NFL linebacker Chris Spielman.

After Anderson’s touchdown he was on the sidelines saying to the camera: “How about you vote for me for the Pro Bowl, man, please?”

Spielman wasn’t pleased with Anderson, saying the receiver should be more worried about the Jets not getting outscored in the fourth quarter of games and that, “great players don’t need to campaign for themselves. Your actions speak louder than your words.”

Todd Bowles said he didn’t see Anderson lobby for the Pro Bowl, but noted it wasn’t a smart football play.

Anderson said he wasn’t trying to be disrespectful.

“I was just excited and I wasn’t trying to come off no bad way or nothing like that,” Anderson said. “Just the excitement, just a spur of the moment. But everybody knows I’m all for this team in every aspect, and I make my life decisions based off my teammates, everything I do is being the best I can for my teammates. It was nothing malicious or anything like that or come off at the wrong way I was excited at the moment.”

Pro Bowl voting is under way and on the season Anderson has 41 catches for a team-leading 714 yards with seven touchdowns. He leads the NFL with 18 catches of 25 or more yards.

Cornerback Morris Claiborne didn’t have a problem with Anderson lobbying for the Pro Bowl.

“Robbie’s been doing a great job for us all year, coming up with big plays when we need them,” Claiborne said. “If I got a pick, I probably would have done the same thing. But I feel like, in this game and dealing with the Pro Bowl, there’s a lot of different politics that goes into it. You have to pretty much sell yourself, market yourself, bring up the conversation. So, him doing what he did and someone having an opinion about it, I feel like he sparked the conversation. Get the ball rolling now. Somebody said something else about it, so now we can have more conversation about it.

“Some of the conversation might be negative, that he shouldn’t be talking about himself when his team is losing close games: I understand that as well. But no publicity is bad publicity.”

Watkins started covering the Cowboys in 2006 and after a three-year stint covering the Rockets for ESPN is now back on an NFL beat covering the Jets.

