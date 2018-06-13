FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — Robby Anderson’s offseason is something he would like to forget. The Jets’ wide receiver spoke to the media Wednesday for the first time since a Jan. 19 arrest in which he faced nine charges, including threatening a police officer’s family member and speeding.

Anderson didn’t say he regrets any of his actions.

“I’m not really the type of person who regrets things,” said Anderson, who did apologize for getting arrested. “I know in life everything happens for a reason. When you go through things, it’s a lesson and turns into a blessing. So I just work on overcoming things and learning and taking what I can on a positive light.”

The felony charges were dropped, but Anderson still faces five charges for traffic violations — reckless driving, two citations for failure to stop at a right light, failure to stay in a lane and not using a turn signal. He has a July 19 court date in Broward County, Florida.

It’s the second consecutive year Anderson was involved in an off-the-field incident. In May 2017, he was charged with resisting arrest with violence at a music festival in Miami. Those charges were dismissed last month.

“Truth always comes to the light,” Anderson said. “My other case is still pending, so I’m not going to get into details about that.”

Anderson’s future with the Jets is uncertain, considering he faces a possible suspension or fine by the NFL because of these arrests. Anderson said that once the July 19 court case is resolved, he will speak with his attorney, Ed O’Donnell, about what the league might do.

“It’s been a lot of growth, had to overcome adversity,” Anderson said. “I felt like it made me stronger, and it definitely [helped] me find my vision and goals.”

Anderson’s lack of maturity is a concern for the team, and coach Todd Bowles and front office officials have spoken with him regarding his conduct.

“One incident is pushing it,” Bowles said. “Every incident is different. I’ve seen people have quite a few and we handle things in house. We’re confident in how we handle things, and we’re confident in Robby’s abilities and the person he is and we talked to him. We put it to bed on our end, and we’ll go from there.”

The speedy Anderson had a strong 2017 season, catching 63 passes for 941 yards with seven touchdowns, but he also raised eyebrows with his on-field behavior. He threw his helmet to the ground in frustration before the end of a game in Miami. He announced into a television camera during a game that he needed Pro Bowl votes, and he hopped into the stands after catching a touchdown pass.

The Jets believe in Anderson’s talent and haven’t said he is facing his last chance with the organization. CEO Christopher Johnson said during the NFL owners’ meetings that he loved Anderson and wanted him to remain with the team.

The more issues Anderson has, the more questions occur about his long-term future with the Jets.

“I’m doing everything in my power to avoid those situations ’cause that’s not me,” he said. “That’s not the place for me. I’m an NFL football player. I’m doing everything in my power to avoid anything even getting me close to those situations.”