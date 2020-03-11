TODAY'S PAPER
Robby Anderson makes dream connection with Tom Brady

By Al Iannazzone al.iannazzone@newsday.com
Robby Anderson dreams of playing with Tom Brady.

The Jets receiver, who will be a free agent next week, said he had a dream Tuesday night that he was Brady’s teammate.

“I just had a dream last night that we were on the same team,” Anderson said during an appearance on "ESPN SportsCenter" on Wednesday. “Like no lie. It’s so crazy”

When asked what it would be like to play with Brady, Anderson said, “That would be a dream come true.”

Brady is set to be a free agent, too, so anything is possible. They wouldn't team up with the Jets though. Anderson said in his dream he couldn’t tell what team they were on.

“I didn’t know,” Anderson said. “The crazy thing is I didn’t see the team. I didn’t see the actual colors of the jersey. But we were on the same practice field at practice together.”

Anderson later tweeted that perhaps the dream was at the Pro Bowl.

The Jets have interest in bringing back Anderson, who said Tuesday that he “truly” wants to stay with them and that he has “unfinished business there.” But Anderson is expected to test the market and could be one of the most sought after and highest-paid wide receivers in what isn’t a great free-agent class.

“I have been getting a lot of interest from teams,” Anderson said. “Teams have been expressing to my agent that pretty much I’m the ideal guy of who they want.”

The Jets have numerous holes to fill in free agency, starting with offensive line. But they also need a receiver. If they can’t keep Anderson, some of the other free-agent receivers they could pursue include Emmanuel Sanders, Breshad Perriman, Randall Cobb and Phillip Dorsett.

Notes & quotes: The Jets released safety Blake Countess, clearing $1.2 million off their cap.

