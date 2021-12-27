Robert Saleh watched the Jets game Sunday from a New Jersey hotel room, still quarantined from testing positive for COVID-19.

Saleh’s has been in that room that he refers to as "my little cubby" since Wednesday. As far as Saleh knows, no hotel guests complained about the noise coming from his room, especially after the Jets’ goal-line stand in the close seconds secured a 26-21 win over the Jaguars.

The victory made it a little easier for Saleh to miss the game.

"It was frustrating," Saleh said via Zoom from that same room Monday afternoon. "Just, one, not being there. It seemed like an awesome game. The guys played their absolute butts off. But at the same time, it was awesome to see the ending.

"It was a weird experience. At the end of the day, it was a cool experience because we won."

Saleh said he’s feeling much better and all his levels are trending in the right direction. He’s hoping he’ll be cleared to rejoin the Jets in the "next day or two."

During the game, Saleh was FaceTiming with Packers head coach Matt LaFleur, Jets offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur’s brother. Matt LaFleur was watching the Jets’ game as well. His feed was about five seconds ahead, though.

"I’m yelling at him to stop telling me what’s happened," Saleh said.

It was during the call that the Zach Wilson threw the touchdown pass to offensive lineman Conor McDermott that put the Jets ahead by eight in the fourth quarter.

LaFleur didn’t tell Saleh in advance. He just said, "Oh," and Saleh knew something was coming.

"When he caught it I was just laughing, like, ‘Oh my God, I can’t believe that happened,’" Saleh said.

It was gutsy performance by the Jets, who had 20 players on the COVID-19 list and were without six starters on defense and two on the offensive line.

Defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins said the thing he’ll remember most about the week was wondering whether he would be added to the list.

"You just never knew if it was going to be you," Rankins said. "There were times we’d be standing there practicing and all of a sudden trainers or staff are coming to grab guys off the field because they tested positive."

Saleh praised everyone’s performance on Sunday. He thought acting coach Ron Middleton did a tremendous job and followed the plan of being aggressive.

The Jets went for it five times on fourth down, converting three of them. Middleton also fired up the team with what he told them at halftime.

"I thought he did a great job keeping energy on the sideline, keeping everybody engaged," Saleh said. "When you get the W, you’re the man. It was awesome."

Saleh also loved the way Wilson played. He ran for 91 yards, including a 52-yard touchdown, and made some big throws.

The biggest came on third-and-9 on the Jets’ final drive. Wilson got rid of the ball quickly to Braxton Berrios for a 12-yard gain to keep the series alive. The drive ended with a field goal.

"I’ll argue with [Mike] LaFleur that that was probably the best throw he’s made all season," Saleh said. "It was awesome. Clutch throw. Clutch catch and at a critical time to keep the chains moving."

Saleh also said Mike LaFleur called a great game. The Jets ran for 273 yards, which is the highest total in the NFL this season.

"If we need Ron Middleton in Mike’s ear to yell at him to run the ball more," Saleh said, "I’ll be more than happy to give him the headset when the offense is up."

Overall, Saleh couldn’t have been happier with the fight his team showed in his absence and minus many key players.

"It was a really cool thing to see," he said. "It’s a testament to this group and it’s a testament to [GM] Joe Douglas and the men he brought in this locker room. It’s a youthful group and it’s an exciting group. It’s definitely something to build off of."