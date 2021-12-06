Robert Saleh understands C.J. Mosley’s frustration with losing and feeling that the Jets aren’t respected by teams around the NFL. Saleh is confident it will change and that the Jets will have the last laugh.

Mosley was extremely bothered by how he perceived that the Eagles were looking down on the Jets in Sunday’s 33-18 loss at MetLife Stadium.

He said the Philadelphia captains didn’t shake hands with the Jets before the coin flip. Though Fletcher Cox posted a picture on his Instagram account of he and Mosley hugging at midfield. Mosley also said Cox was laughing at Saleh when he was passionately arguing a call.

Saleh said trash talking can be frustrating when you’re losing, and that the Jets have to change their history of being a losing franchise.

"Respect in this league is earned. It’s not given," Saleh said Monday. "As an organization we got to find a way to go take it. No one is going to give it to us. No one’s going to give us calls. No one’s going to feel sorry for us. This organization has been through a rough time over the last 10 years. It’s not something that’s easy to fix. It’s not easy to change a narrative. It’s not easy to change perceptions.

"C.J.’s 100% right. I got his back on that one. We’re going to get this flipped and we’re going to change the narrative and we’re going to earn the respect that we deserve. While it might be frustrating now. I know there’s something good happening and it’s going to happen."

Saleh was hired to help establish a winning culture that the Jets haven had for so long. They are 3-9 and have clinched a losing record for the sixth straight year. They’re closing in on their 11th consecutive year of missing the playoffs

The Jets experience major roster turnover year after year so they don’t have leaders with long ties to the team who can show players a standard and what’s expected of them.

Ever the optimist, Saleh believes that he, general manager Joe Douglas and the coaching staff have the Jets heading down the right path to change that narrative. But the road seems very long at this point.

The Jets have suffered some humiliating losses this season, like Sunday. The anticipation was the Jets would have some rough moments because they are such a young team. Far too often, though, they have shown little fight and they own the worst defense in the NFL. Neither was expected from a Saleh-led team.

Saleh continues to preach patience, saying they’re just building the foundation and that players like Mosley, Quinnen Williams and Foley Fatukasi will be the reason things flip for the Jets.

"Were going to get this thing turned around," Saleh said. "When we look back at this three, four years from now, why we’re in the playoffs and why we’re competing for Super Bowls, guys like C.J. Mosley, Foley, Quinnen Williams, on offense I can name a lot of guys - they’re the reason why this is going to work.

"You just tell guys continue to hold on to the rope and keep fighting for what you know is going to happen."

Saleh said the best coached teams are the ones that coach themselves, where players take ownership and hold their themselves and their teammates accountable. Saleh also said getting there is almost like raising a child. You enforce tradition and fundamentals and discipline.

You give them every tool, every avenue, and every bit of philosophy you can," he said. "You just want them to take it over and you hope they do it the right way."

Fatukasi, a fifth-round pick in 2018 and the second-longest tenured Jet behind Marcus Maye, wouldn’t say he feels disrespected. But he echoed Mosley and Saleh that only the Jets can change perceptions.

"When we get out there on the field we have to change the narrative by our play," Fatukasi said. "Our level of play has to rise. We have to continue to strive to get better. The bottom line is that we have to go out there and raise our standard of play."