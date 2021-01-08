Robert Saleh, a passionate coordinator and leader of one of the NFL’s best defenses the past two seasons, interviewed for the Jets coaching vacancy on Friday.

Saleh is one of the more sought-after head coaching candidates this offseason. The Jets are the third team to interview the San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator. Saleh also met with the Falcons and Lions and is scheduled to speak with the Chargers and Jaguars.

The 41-year-old Saleh became the third candidate the Jets have interviewed thus far. General manager Joe Douglas also has spoken with Kansas City offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy and former Bengals head coach Marvin Lewis.

That list will grow as the Jets have requested permission to interview Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll, Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus, Titans offensive coordinator Arthur Smith and Rams defensive coordinator Brandon Staley. They also will speak to Saints secondary coach Aaron Glenn, a former Jets cornerback.

All of their teams have playoff games this weekend. Since the Colts, Bills and Rams play Saturday it’s possible Eberflus, Daboll and Staley could interview with the Jets as early as Sunday. Otherwise, Douglas could have a very busy Monday and Tuesday of next week.

The Jets fired Adam Gase after the team went 2-14, the second-worst record in franchise history. CEO Christopher Douglas made it clear that the Jets are looking for someone very different than Gase, who spent too much time worrying about the offense and wasn’t a good leader or communicator.

Additionally, the Jets also want someone who can help develop this very young team.

Saleh checks a lot of boxes. He’s known for inspiring his players, developing them and getting the most out of the them.

He was on Seattle’s defensive staff when they were nicknamed "The Legion of Boom" and won a Super Bowl. Saleh helped develop K.J. Wright, Bobby Wagner and Super Bowl XLVIII MVP Malcolm Smith.

Saleh became the 49ers' defensive coordinator four years ago. They had the NFL’s No. 2 overall defense and top passing defense in 2019 and reached the Super Bowl. This year, despite losing key members of the defense to free agency or injury, Saleh’s group were the No. 4 passing defense and No. 5 overall defense in the league.