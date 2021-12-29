TODAY'S PAPER
Good Evening
SEARCH
Good Evening
SportsFootballJets

Jets' Robert Saleh cleared to return from COVID-19 list

Jets coach Robert Saleh walks off the field

Jets coach Robert Saleh walks off the field after a game against the New Orleans Saints at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Credit: Jim McIsaac

By Al Iannazzone al.iannazzone@newsday.com
Print

Robert Saleh was cleared to return to Jets’ facility after testing positive for COVID-19 last week.

Saleh will run practice Wednesday as the Jets begin preparing for Sunday’s game against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

"It’s like the first day of school," Saleh said on a zoom call Wednesday morning. "Ready to go another 18 weeks."

Saleh officially was cleared around 7 a.m. Tight ends coach Ron Middleton coached the Jets in Saleh’s absence last week and led them to a 26-21 win over the Jaguars.

The Jets will be getting a large number of players off of the COVID-19 list as well, according to Saleh.

Quarterback Joe Flacco, tight end Kenny Yeboah, defensive linemen Foley Fatukasi, Jonathan Marshall, Tanzel Smart, linebacker Hamsah Nasirildeen and Noah Dawkins and defensive backs Michael Carter II and Lamar Jackson will be cleared, Saleh said.

The Jets are also hopeful that offensive linemen Alijah Vera-Tucker, Laurent Duvernay-Tardif, receiver Vyncint Smith, defensive linemen John Franklin-Myers and Hamilcar Rashed and safety Ashtyn Davis will be cleared this week, too.

There is another group of players, that includes Quinnen Williams, who tested positive Sunday morning, that Saleh said is in the "50-50 range."

By Al Iannazzone al.iannazzone@newsday.com

New York Sports

Oakland Raiders head coach John Madden on the
Madden invoked as inspiration by Judge as Giants ready for Bears
The Nets' Kyrie Irving moves the ball during
Kyrie Irving 'grateful' to be welcomed back by Nets
Henrik Lundqvist of the Rangers skates off the
MSG Networks to premiere monthlong programming on Lundqvist
Mike Francesa visits the simulcast from the SiriusXM
What's next for Mike Francesa? Former WFAN star mulls return to broadcasting
Tiki Barber attends the MCM x Rolling Pre-Super
Barber's media career comes 'full circle' at WFAN
Yankees manager Aaron Boone on Wednesday talked about
Boone discusses 'impactful' new Yankees coaches
Didn’t find what you were looking for?