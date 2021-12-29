Robert Saleh was cleared to return to Jets’ facility after testing positive for COVID-19 last week.

Saleh will run practice Wednesday as the Jets begin preparing for Sunday’s game against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

"It’s like the first day of school," Saleh said on a zoom call Wednesday morning. "Ready to go another 18 weeks."

Saleh officially was cleared around 7 a.m. Tight ends coach Ron Middleton coached the Jets in Saleh’s absence last week and led them to a 26-21 win over the Jaguars.

The Jets will be getting a large number of players off of the COVID-19 list as well, according to Saleh.

Quarterback Joe Flacco, tight end Kenny Yeboah, defensive linemen Foley Fatukasi, Jonathan Marshall, Tanzel Smart, linebacker Hamsah Nasirildeen and Noah Dawkins and defensive backs Michael Carter II and Lamar Jackson will be cleared, Saleh said.

The Jets are also hopeful that offensive linemen Alijah Vera-Tucker, Laurent Duvernay-Tardif, receiver Vyncint Smith, defensive linemen John Franklin-Myers and Hamilcar Rashed and safety Ashtyn Davis will be cleared this week, too.

There is another group of players, that includes Quinnen Williams, who tested positive Sunday morning, that Saleh said is in the "50-50 range."