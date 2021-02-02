Robert Saleh has added three more coaches to his defensive staff.

The Jets' first-time head coach hired Mike Rutenberg as linebackers coach, Marquand Manuel as safeties coach and Tony Oden as senior defensive assistant/cornerbacks coach, a league source confirmed.

Rutenberg worked as 49ers passing game specialist this past season for Saleh, San Francisco’s former defensive coordinator. The two also worked together in Jacksonville. Rutenberg served as assistant defensive backs coach, a defensive assistant and assistant linebackers coach in seven seasons with the Jaguars.

Oden was Saleh’s defensive backs coach last year. Manuel worked with Saleh in Seattle. Manuel was the Eagles' secondary coach last season after spending two seasons as Falcons defensive coordinator.