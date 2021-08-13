Robert Saleh doesn’t believe the preseason is meaningless. The new Jets coach says these games are important for the players.

"Your style of play and what you want to represent and what you want the entire league to know about you starts Saturday," Saleh said. "That’s why I think there’s tremendous value to these preseason games."

Saleh surely has or will express that to his players heading into the Jets’ first preseason game on Saturday against the Giants. He’s made sure everything in his first NFL training camp as a head coach has been about the players, getting them to understand the way they’re expected to play and conduct themselves and the importance of putting their best selves on tape.

This is Saleh’s first preseason game leading a team after spending 16 years in various defensive roles, yet he said it’s not about him.

"I think it’s awesome, obviously," Saleh said. "Every day is an unbelievable blessing. But it’s always about the players.

"It’s a great opportunity for them to showcase who they are. Thirty-one teams are going to get their tape for the first time and the style they want to represent and all the different things that they want to showcase, I think that’s what’s most important about these preseason games."

Saleh has already said rookie quarterback Zach Wilson and the other starters would play a couple of series or about a quarter. Saleh didn’t indicate that any healthy veterans would sit. He said the Jets are looking forward to start playing games.

"We’re sick of each other," Saleh said. "We’re sick of seeing the same defense, we’re sick of seeing the same offense. They’re ready to see a different color and they’re ready to go against different schemes and be challenged in different ways. It’s going to be fun, I’m excited for the group."