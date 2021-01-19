The Jets officially are in Robert Saleh’s hands now.

Saleh signed his five-year contract on Tuesday and was announced as the 20th head coach in franchise history. The Jets will formally introduce Saleh in a Zoom news conference on Thursday afternoon.

"After a thorough process and meeting with a number of talented coaches, it was clear to us that Robert was the right person to help us move forward," Jets CEO Christopher Johnson said in a statement. "He is a collaborative leader with proven success in the NFL.

"In addition to his work as a coach on this level, his passion and knowledge of the game along with his vision for establishing an identity for this team sold me."

Jets general manager Joe Douglas led the search to find the replacement for Adam Gase, who was fired after the Jets went 2-14 for the second-worst record in franchise history. Johnson and team president Hymie Elhai were involved heavily in the process as well.

The Jets interviewed nine known candidates virtually. Only Saleh and former Titans offensive coordinator Arthur Smith came to the Jets' offices for a second in-person interview. But Saleh thoroughly impressed the Jets with his leadership and vision for the team.

They reached an agreement with Saleh, the former 49ers defensive coordinator, last Thursday night. Smith was hired by the Falcons on Saturday. Saleh thanked Johnson for the opportunity to coach the Jets.

"It is one I’ve worked extremely hard for and will give everything I have to it," Saleh said. "Throughout the interview process, it became clear that this is the right place to call home.

"The passion Christopher, Joe and Hymie have for this team is evident and I look forward to partnering with them to bring us where we want to be."

Saleh, 41, is a passionate coach who inspires his players. He has spent the past four seasons running the 49ers' defense. The last two years they were a top-five defense. Saleh’s defense was a big reason San Francisco went to the Super Bowl last season.

"Coach Saleh is an exceptional teacher, motivator and communicator," Douglas said. "He has earned every opportunity he has gotten and made the most of each of them."

Saleh began his NFL coaching career as a defensive intern with the Texans in 2005. He continued to climb the ranks in Houston, where he spent three seasons as defensive quality control coach and two as assistant linebackers coach.

The Seahawks hired Saleh as defensive quality control coach in 2011. He spent three years there. In the last two Seattle was the No. 1 defense and won a Super Bowl. Saleh also worked with the linebackers and helped devise the defense that became known as the "Legion of Boom."

"We were impressed with the way he commanded the space and his ability to communicate his vision throughout the process," Johnson said. "I know he will develop the players on our roster, hold them accountable, and put them in a position to succeed. Most importantly, I believe they will connect with him."

These were all areas where Gase came up short in his two seasons as Jets coach. Saleh, who also worked for three years in Jacksonville as linebackers coach, has tremendous respect around the league for how hard he works and his defensive game plans. He’s also well-liked in his locker room and gets the most out of his players.

The 49ers lost several players to free agency and injuries this season, some for extended time. They ranked fifth in overall defensive, fourth in passing and seventh in rushing.

"There are no short cuts to success," Saleh said. "I am committed to working with Joe to build this team the right way: with talented players that play fast and smart, and a staff that supports and helps develop them through it all."

Saleh already has begun assembling his staff.

He’s reportedly bringing with him 49ers passing game coordinator Mike LaFleur to be the offensive coordinator and offensive line coach John Benton for the same position. Benton also will serve as running game coordinator.

Greg Knapp will be the quarterbacks coach, former East Islip star quarterback Rob Calabrese will be the passing game coordinator, Taylor Embree will be the running backs coach and Miles Austin will coach the wide receivers.

"Rob is the right partner and leader for us," Douglas said. "His vision for this team aligns with what we have been working to establish here the last two years.

"Coach Saleh’s energy, knowledge and focus are contagious and will serve our team well as we continue to develop our culture, our foundation, and move this organization in the right direction."