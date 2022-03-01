INDIANAPOLIS – Jets coach Robert Saleh and most of his coaching staff will not be attending this week’s NFL Scouting Combine in person.

Saleh and his coaches stayed back in New Jersey to self-scout and do film review on free agents as well as draft prospects. They lost valuable time doing that when they spent a week in Mobile, Ala., coaching the Senior Bowl. They were able to see and get to know many of the draft prospects that week.

Jets general manager Joe Douglas, assistant GM Rex Hogan and members of the scouting department are here. Saleh will take part in all meetings and player interviews virtually and will be able to watch the on-field workouts on television.

The Jets currently own picks 4 and 10 in the first round and nine picks overall in the draft.

There are other coaches who are bypassing the Combine this week, including Sean McVay of the Rams and Kyle Shanahan of the 49ers