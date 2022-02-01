MOBILE, Ala. – Mekhi Becton was the Jets’ long-term solution at left tackle when they selected him with the 11th overall pick in the 2020 draft. Less than two years later, he may be out of a job.

Robert Saleh said Becton and George Fant, the player who replaced him at the position for most of this past season while Becton was sidelined by a knee injury and slow recovery, will compete for the starting role over the coming months.

"George Fant stepped in at that left tackle spot and did a wonderful job," Saleh said on Tuesday at the Senior Bowl where he and the Jets staff is coaching one of the teams in the all-star game. "He has earned the right to be part of that discussion at left tackle. I've told George he's got a chance to maintain that position… It would be a disservice to George and the work he's put in and the things he's been able to do this year to just tell George he can't compete for that job."

And Becton?

"He has to come in and reassert himself into the starting lineup," Saleh said. "It's a really good problem to have, with what George has been able to do. We know what we can get out of Mekhi as he attacks this offseason."

The announcement that Becton’s job is less than secure casts clouds over his place with the organization moving forward. Saleh, though, tried to frame the news as a challenge to try to inspire Becton.

"It's a big offseason for him in the sense that he's got to put together an OTAs and a training camp and give himself a chance during the season," he said. "We're excited about Mekhi and the direction he's going and we're super excited about George. We feel like we've got a really good tackle plan."

Fant, who will be in his sixth NFL season in 2022, was the starting right tackle before Becton’s Week 1 injury. Saleh left open the possibility that Fant could win the left tackle job and Becton could move to the right side. Both are natural left tackles.

"I think (Becton) has the skill set to do whatever he wants," Saleh said. "He just has to put his mind to it."

While it may not reflect well on the draft capital the Jets invested in Becton that he may not be able to win a starting job in his third season with the team, Saleh ultimately tried to paint the competition between the two players as a positive.

"It's a great problem," Saleh said. "We're kind of spoiled in that regard that we have two really good tackles. It's going to be great to watch those guys compete."

Calabrese an OC of the future? Saleh said he expects current offensive coordinator Mike LeFleur will have an opportunity to become a head coach in the coming years and has expanded the duties of quarterbacks coach Rob Calabrese to begin grooming him as a candidate to one day take over the play-calling and game-planning. Calabrese is serving as a coordinator for the National team at the Senior Bowl this week and will have an increased presence in the development of Zach Wilson this coming season. "Rob did a really nice job last year and over the last six weeks (of the 2021 season) he took over as the main voice in that room," Saleh said of the East Islip product. "Rob took a step forward, was able to assert himself, and I am really excited about him… We’re really excited about his future as a football coach."