Robert Saleh trusts Zach Wilson’s process.

Saleh made an eye-opening statement during the weekend when he said that Wilson’s "process is light years ahead of" most rookies. Saleh said Monday he didn’t mean how Wilson processes the game, but his preparation.

"I’ve been fortunate to coach some of the best linebackers this game has ever had, and those guys were swimming their first year and were grabbing at things to try and figure out," Saleh said. "This young man has a tremendous process on how he gets to Game Day. It’s that process that we trust is why he’ll continue to grow and fix mistakes that he may have."

Wilson has led the Jets’ first-team offense on four scoring drives in six series in the preseason. He was 9-for-11 for 128 yards and two touchdowns Saturday against Green Bay.

Thus far, it’s been against second-team defenses. But Saleh sees something that can continue to build. How Wilson "goes about his day-to-day business" is a big reason for the optimism.

"His process is phenomenal," Saleh said. "Game day might happen and we’re like, ‘Damn, he hit the wrong wall.’ But what we trust is he’s going to be able to reset on Monday, go through that process that he has and find ways to get better from the week before.

"That’s where we’re really, really excited about him. Sometimes the result on game day is going to be phenomenal, sometimes it’s going to be a big dud. But we trust that those duds are going to be farther and fewer in between."

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Quinnen ramping up

Defensive tackle Quinnen Williams’ workload will increase this week from 10-12 reps in team portions to 20 reps. Williams returned last week from the PUP list after undergoing foot surgery.

"He’s excited to continue to work through it," Saleh said. "Now we just got to hone in on our technique and hone in on the small details that are going to make him special."

Rookies returning?

Saleh hopes left guard Alijah Vera-Tucker (pec) and receiver Elijah Moore (quad) can practice this week. Neither has played in the preseason. The Jets play their final preseason game Friday.

Saleh said "for sure" he’s concerned about the rookies’ lack of reps, but he believes they’ll make quick strides upon return. When asked if he expects them both to play in Carolina in Week 1, Saleh replied, "God willing."

Two-minute drill

Backup offensive tackle Conor McDermott (knee) is being evaluated and considering his options. No. 2 quarterback Mike White (ribs) and defensive end Ronnie Blair (hamstring) are day-to-day. … The Jets signed veteran offensive lineman Isaiah Williams, who was with the 49ers most recently. They waived cornerback Corey Ballentine. ... The Jets will host two days of joint practices with the Eagles starting Tuesday.