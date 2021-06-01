Jets add former 49ers DE Ronald Blair

Robert Saleh reached back into his San Francisco ties for the Jets’ latest defensive addition.

The Jets signed former 49ers defensive end Ronald Blair on Monday. Blair spent five seasons with the Niners, the last four with Saleh as defensive coordinator.

A fifth-round pick out of Appalachian State, Blair had 13.5 sacks, 22 tackles for loss and 27 quarterback hits in 47 games for San Francisco. Blair has only started two games in his NFL career. But if he can stay healthy, he provides depth and experience on a defensive line that is probably the Jets’ strongest position.

Blair spent 2020 on the Physically Unable to Perform List while recovering from knee surgery. He tore his ACL during the 2019 season and missed the last seven games. The 49ers waived him in March. Blair also started the 2017 season on injured reserve, and played in just six games that season.

His best season was 2018, when Blair played in all 16 games and had 5.5 sacks and 10 tackles for loss under Saleh.

To make room for Blair, the Jets waived defensive lineman Sharif Finch, who appeared in three games last season.