Rookie quarterback Sam Darnold remains unsigned and was not at camp for the second day Saturday. Meanwhile, second-year running back Elijah McGuire, who had been expected to have a big role in the Jets’ offense this year, has suffered a broken foot, coach Todd Bowles confirmed after practice Saturday. Bowles said he did not know whether McGuire would need surgery, as had been reported by Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, and Bowles said he had no timetable as to how long McGuire will be sidelined.

McGuire left the field Friday, during the first day of training camp, with what Bowles said was a non-contact injury that occurred when he tried to make a cut. Bowles confirmed a report that the Jets looked at a few running backs Saturday. Rapoport reported Alfred Morris, who played with the Cowboys last season, and Orleans Darkwa, the former Giant, were among those who visited the Jets.

“We took a look at a couple guys today — just doing due diligence,’’ Bowles said. “No decision’s been made, one way or another.’’

Bowles said it’s not automatic to assume the Jets will sign a running back to replace McGuire in the short term. The Jets “have enough’’ at the position right now, he said, including “a couple fullbacks that can do certain things.’’

“Depending on the roster, we may or may not’’ add a running back, he said.

The roster may need some adjusting if Darnold’s holdout extends much longer. On Saturday, for the second straight day, veterans Josh McCown and Teddy Bridgewater were the only two quarterbacks in camp and Bowles hinted that if Darnold doesn’t report soon, the Jets may, at some point, need to sign another quarterback, just to reduce the workload on McCown and Bridgewater.

“We’ll see. We’ll play it by ear,’’ Bowles said when asked how soon he might need to bring in a quarterback. “Right now we’re OK, but we have Plan B, and we have some things in place. So, we’ll just play it accordingly.’’