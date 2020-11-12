TODAY'S PAPER
Jets place backup tight end Ross Travis on Reserve/COVID-19 list

New York Jets tight end Ross Travis (43)

New York Jets tight end Ross Travis (43) in action during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger) Credit: AP/Adam Hunger

By Al Iannazzone al.iannazzone@newsday.com
The Jets placed tight end Ross Travis on the Reserve/COVID-19 list on Thursday.

This doesn’t necessarily mean Travis tested positive for COVID-19. He could be deemed a close contact of someone who has tested positive.

If Travis is considered a high-risk close contact, he would be required to spend five days on the NFL’s Reserve/COVID-19 list.

The Jets are on their bye and won’t be back at practice until Monday at the earliest.

Travis was elevated from the practice squad Monday and played three snaps in the Jets’ last-second loss to the Patriots.

