Ryan expects Jets' Gholston to shed 'bust' label

Rex Ryan stood behind the podium during his introductory news conference as the Jets' new coach 13 months ago, dazzling people with his comedic one-liners and bold talk.

But one particular chest-pounding proclamation by Ryan fell off the radar a bit while the Jets were in the midst of their journey to the AFC Championship Game.

The name Vernon Gholston ring a bell?

"If he can't do it for me and for this team," Ryan said that January day, "he's never going to do it."

Gholston certainly didn't do anything noteworthy in Ryan's first season. He essentially was invisible in his minuscule time on the field despite his superhero-like 6-3, 264-pound frame. But the linebacker apparently is going to get at least one more shot to shed the "bust" label that's sticking to him tighter than a piece of athletic tape.

"I certainly can't say that I was right about that - that he'd made an impact - because I don't think the impact was there last year," Ryan said. "But I think it's more incomplete. I think it's a matter of time before we start seeing this young man really do some things for us."

Ryan still believes the Jets can get something out of a guy who hasn't recorded a sack in his first two seasons. He did agree, however, that the upcoming season could be viewed as a make-or-break one for Gholston.

"I think that's an accurate statement," Ryan said Saturday in Indianapolis at the NFL Combine. "I think generally by the third year, you have to see a guy make strides, and I expect Vernon to really make strides this year."

Gholston actually saw his production decrease in his second season. After recording 17 total tackles in 14 games in his rookie season, he managed only 13 total tackles in 15 games in 2009.

He was relegated mostly to special- teams duty for the bulk of the season, not exactly the way you draw it up for someone who signed a five-year contract with $21 million guaranteed. Ryan wants that to change.

"I think this young man deserves a better chance than what we're giving him," he said. "We need to give him more playing time. When Calvin Pace was out for the first four games last year, we were 3-1 and I thought Vernon played really well. But we've got to get him in more of a rotation, play him more in nickel packages and things like that."

Saturday also marked the first time Ryan has spoken publicly since the team fined him $50,000 for making an obscene gesture at a Mixed Martial Arts event Jan. 30 in Sunrise, Fla. Ryan had been heckled by a fan, and Fox's Jay Glazer, who was with him at the time, said Ryan showed great restraint.

Still, Ryan admitted he showed poor judgment. "Regardless of the circumstances, I made a mistake," he said. "I realize that. I've made a bunch of mistakes in my life. There's no question about it. Just add that to a big list. But I have to take responsibility for my own actions and I've got to make sure that I am doing the right things.

"I'm no Boy Scout and I don't pretend to be. But I'm certainly trying to mature a little bit."