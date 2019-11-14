Ryan Griffin has been a huge catch for Jets

The Ryan Griffin pickup is looking better every day.

The Jets signed the veteran tight end just before training camp for depth because Chris Herndon was suspended the first four games. Herndon ended up playing in just one game.

Herndon, who missed four games because of a hamstring injury, was put on season-ending IR after he fractured his rib Sunday against the Giants. Griffin remains the starting tight end.

“We are lucky we have him,” coach Adam Gase said. “He has been probably our most consistent guy throughout the entire year. His play is not peaks and valleys. He just consistently gets better, he makes plays. When his number's called, he makes the play.”

Griffin has caught 20 passes for 160 yards, and leads the Jets with three touchdown receptions. The former Texan appreciated what Gase said, but Griffin said he’s just doing his job.

“That’s what I take as being a pro,” Griffin said. “I’ve been around long enough to know that wins and losses are going to happen but if you just come in and do your job consistently, the team benefits from it.

“I know I can help the team win. I’m just trying to do everything I can for that to happen."

Rookie Trevon Wesco also could be in line for more touches and snaps. The fourth-round pick ran for a first down on fourth-and-1 and caught a 15-yard pass on a third-and-1 Sunday against the Giants. They were Wesco’s first two touches of his NFL career.

“He’s getting better every week,” Gase said. “It’s such a different game for him than he’s used to in college. There were times early he was frustrated because there’s a lot going on. He’s figuring it out week by week. Last week was a really good step for him.”

Bell limited

Le’Veon Bell was back at practice after missing Wednesday with an illness. He was designed as a limited participant because of rib and knee issues. But Gase doesn’t “think there’s any doubt” that Bell will play Sunday.

“I’m sure he doesn’t feel great,” Gase said. “I know he’s played through a lot worse than that in the past. Historically he’s been a guy that if his body parts are moving, he’s played.”

Two-minute drill

Brandon Copeland (hip), Darryl Roberts (calf), Ryan Kalil (knee), C.J. Mosley (groin), Paul Worrilow (quad) and Matthias Farley (quad) didn’t practice Thursday … Nose tackle Steve McLendon is the Jets’ nominee for the Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award.