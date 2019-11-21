FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — Ryan Griffin’s new nickname just might stick.

The Jets’ tight end wore a green T-shirt Thursday with his likeness spiking a football and the words “Sticky Hands Griffin.” He received it Wednesday from 500Level Marketing, and it paid homage to Griffin’s creative touchdown celebration Sunday against the Redskins.

After catching the 16-yard pass from Sam Darnold, Griffin pretended the football was stuck to his hands when he tried to spike it twice. He eventually pushed the ball free with his foot. It looked legit, but spoiler alert, Griffin didn’t have any stick-um on his hands.

“Everybody’s asking if I really had stick-um on,” Griffin said. “I was like, ‘No, that would be against the rules.’ They check us before we go out there. I’m glad I executed it that well that people were confused as to whether I had stick-um on. That means that it worked.”

Stick-um has been banned by the NFL. But Griffin said he hopes he gets randomly checked before the Jets play the Raiders on Sunday.

“That means I executed that celebration excellent,” Griffin said.

Griffin, who leads the Jets with four touchdown receptions, got the idea from playing Madden when he was much younger.

He said an old friend and teammate at UConn suggested he do it the next time he scored. Griffin said he hadn’t practiced it.

“I remember it really well,” he said. “That’s all I did growing up was play Madden. I’m glad it worked out well.”

Signing Griffin has worked out well for the Jets.

Jets TE Ryan Griffin received a T-shirt yesterday in honor of his TD celebration in Washington. He went to spike the ball but he held onto it, as if he were using “Stickum,” which is banned by the NFL. “I’m glad I executed it so people were confused as to whether I had Stickum.” pic.twitter.com/0PtNhT2Du7 — Bob Glauber (@BobGlauber) Nov 325, 2019

He was initially brought in for depth and insurance with Chris Herndon suspended the first four games. But Herndon suffered a hamstring injury and a season-ending fractured rib. He played just one game.

Griffin has been one of Darnold’s favorite targets and the Jets’ most consistent players.

The veteran, who played the six seasons with the Texans, has 25 catches for 259 yards. He caught five passes for 109 yards and the touchdown with Washington last week.

Darnold said he didn’t know Griffin before he signed with the Jets but he knew immediately he would be a weapon.

“Once he got on the field, I knew we had a special guy, special guy in the locker room and a special player,” Darnold said. “He’s been awesome for us. He’s looking to have another big game this weekend.”

Injury report

Offensive linemen Kelvin Beachum (ankle) and Chuma Edoga (knee/ankle) were both limited in practice but did more than Wednesday, so they’re trending toward playing Sunday … C.J. Mosley (groin), Darryl Roberts (calf), Paul Worrilow (quad) and Matthias Farley (quad) did not practice.