Jets agree to deal with All-Pro center Ryan Kalil

Ryan Kalil of the Panthers looks on against

Ryan Kalil of the Panthers looks on against the Seahawks during their game at Bank of America Stadium on Nov. 25, 2018, in Charlotte, N.C. Photo Credit: Getty Images/Streeter Lecka

By NIck Klopsis nicholas.klopsis@newsday.com
Sam Darnold has a new center.

The Jets agreed to terms on Thursday with former All-Pro center Ryan Kalil, who retired from football at the end of last season, the team announced.

The deal is contingent on a physical.

Kalil, 34, went to five Pro Bowls and was a two-time first-team All-Pro with the Carolina Panthers. The former second-round pick out of USC started 145 of 148 regular-season game with the Panthers from 2007-18 and was a member of their Super Bowl 50 team.

