Sam Darnold has a new center.

The Jets agreed to terms on Thursday with former All-Pro center Ryan Kalil, who retired from football at the end of last season, the team announced.

The deal is contingent on a physical.

Kalil, 34, went to five Pro Bowls and was a two-time first-team All-Pro with the Carolina Panthers. The former second-round pick out of USC started 145 of 148 regular-season game with the Panthers from 2007-18 and was a member of their Super Bowl 50 team.