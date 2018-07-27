FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — It feels like the Jets have been waiting an eternity for a franchise quarterback to help pull them out of the doldrums of mediocrity. So let’s call Friday eternity and a day.

The Jets kicked off training camp without highly-touted rookie quarterback Sam Darnold Friday, the result of a contract dispute that means that the third overall draft pick remains unsigned, despite a CBA-mandated guaranteed rookie contract. Darnold, who’s owed $30.247 million over four years, is instead fighting the intricacies of his contract, according to multiple reports.

Since rookie contracts are not negotiated, the base money isn’t an issue — it’s the offset language. Darnold’s representation appears to want a contract with no offset language — that is to say, if Darnold gets cut from the Jets before the four years are up, he’ll continue to be paid both by the Jets and whatever team picks him up, increasing his total pay over the contract’s span. A contract with offsets, instead, guarantees that rather than getting two paychecks, whatever team picks up Darnold will simply take over his salary.

On Friday, this translated into a missed day of training camp and a heavy workload for incumbent quarterback Josh McCown, 39, and Teddy Bridgewater, who took 34 snaps each in a 2½-hour practice session. While most teams will bring four quarterbacks into training camp, the Jets this year went with three (well, two, actually); coach Todd Bowles said they’d consider further options if it the workload is too much and it becomes necessary.

“I feel like I can have some ice cream tonight — an extra bowl or so,” said McCown, who was 13-for-19. “We’ll be excited when Sam gets here but until then, until that happens, we’re going to carry the load and be excited to do it . . . We wish everybody was here all the time but as a player, you understand everybody has got the business side of it that they have to take care of, so we respect that and him and his crew will handle that the way they see fit and we’ll keep working here.”

Still, it’s clear to see how a protracted negotiation could end up severely hindering Darnold’s immediate future with the team. He’s expected to consistently call plays in a huddle for the first time in his career, and will still have to adapt to both this offense and the comparably breakneck pace of NFL play. McCown is 39, but nonetheless proved last year that he can hold down an offense if a rookie doesn’t produce. Bridgewater said Friday that his surgically-repaired knee feels great, making the former first-round draft pick a real possibility in this QB competition.

“Every time you’re not here, you lose something,” Bowles said. “It’s been a day. Obviously, when [Darnold] comes in, we’ll get him caught up but right now, we’ve got 79 other guys to worry about. It’s part of the business. We’ve got two other quarterbacks and they can play too.”

Bowles added that there was “no animosity” toward Darnold, one of only two rookie holdouts (the other is the Bears’ Roquan Smith). The rookie quarterback drafted ahead of Darnold, Baker Mayfield, has the offset language in his contract that Darnold is trying to avoid. So does the next quarterback, Josh Allen, picked seventh overall.

“From a learning standpoint, you want to be there as soon as possible,” McCown said, adding situations like this crop up every now and again. “You want to be here in the walkthroughs in the morning, where so much teaching takes place and just these practices where you can get reps. There’s no substitute for it. It’s just part of this sport — part of business, and you deal with it and move on. [But] when he gets here, he gets here and we’ll welcome him and get rolling and until then, me and Teddy will hold it down.”