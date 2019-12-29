Jets finish season with ugly win over Bills

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. – The Jets ended the season with a very ugly and uneven performance. But they walked out of rainy New Era Field and into the offseason with a victory.

Adam Gase’s first season as Jets concluded with a 13-6 win over the playoff-bound Bills. Buffalo had the No. 5 seed locked up so they rested many starters.

The Jets underachieved in many areas, but they had a strong finish after a 1-7 start. The Jets went 6-2 in the second half of the season and finished 7-9.

It was another atrocious offensive performance for Gase’s team. But Gregg Williams’ defense saved the Jets again, forcing three turnovers and keeping the Bills out of the end zone.

Receivers John Brown and Cole Beasley, running back Devin Singletary, tight end Dawson Knox and top corner Tre’Davious White were healthy scratches. Quarterback Josh Allen only played two series. Matt Barkley finished the game for the Bills.

Despite facing mostly second- and third-string players on both sides of the ball, the Jets didn’t get in the end zone until early in the fourth quarter.

Sam Darnold threw a 1-yard touchdown pass to Jamison Crowder that put the Jets up 10-3 with 13:31 left in the game. The only touchdown of the game was set up by a 20-yard end-around by receiver Vyncint Smith to the 1.

Darnold was 21-for-36 for 199 yards, one touchdown and one interception. He underthrew tight end Daniel Brown in the first half on what would have been a sure touchdown.

Le’Veon Bell totaled 77 scrimmage yards (41 rushing, 26 receiving) and was barely involved offensively in the second half. But he got five touches on the Jets’ series that put the game away. It ended with Sam Ficken’s 47-yard field goal with 2:05 to that put the Jets up 10.

Bell, a the three-time Pro Bowl back with the Steelers, went the entire season without recording a 100-yard rushing game.

There were playoff aspirations for the Jets. But injuries and offensive ineptitude were the real stories of the Jets’ season.

Darnold missed three games after contracting mono following the Jets' one-point loss to Buffalo in Week 1. In that same game, they lost middle linebacker C.J. Mosley to a groin injury late in the third quarter.

That was a huge loss. The Jets were winning 16-0 and allowed 17 unanswered points to end the game. Mosley, who the Jets signed to a five-year, $85-million, ended up playing in only two games.

Mosley was one of 20 Jets placed on injured reserve during the season. Gregg Williams’ defense handled all the changes and adversity far better than Gase’s offense. The Jets spent most of the season ranked at or near the bottom of most offensive categories.

Gase was hired to help develop Darnold a franchise quarterback and make the offense more modern and tough to defend. That wasn’t the case this season, and it can’t be blamed on injuries.

Some of Gase’s decisions have been questioned throughout the season, and he opened himself up to more in Week 17.

Darnold was 5-for-5 on the Jets’ opening drive. But on 3rd-and-2 from the Bills 33, Gase went with the Wildcat and Bell gained just 1 yard. Instead of going for it on 4th-and-1, he settled for the field goal. Ficken’s 51-yard try was wide left.

Ficken also missed a 34-yard try just before the half, but the Jets took a 3-0 lead into halftime. Their red zone offense was terrible.

The Jets had first-and-10 from the 12 and couldn’t move the football. Darnold kept a play alive with his feet and had Daniel Brown wide open in the end zone, but he short-armed it. Brown couldn’t make the shoe-string catch and the Jets had to settle for a Ficken 30-yard field goal.

On the last series before the half, Jets had 1st-and-10 from the 10 with 15 seconds left. Darnold threw incomplete on first down and then was sacked on second after Brandon Shell was beat by Trent Murphy. They came up empty after Ficken’s field goal attempt was wide right.

The Jets’ defense gave the offense the ball in good position early in the third quarter after Jordan Jenkins had a strip-sack on Barkley. Tarell Bashem recovered it. But after taking over on their own 42, the Jets’ offense went three-and-out.

The Bills got the ball back and marched down the field. But their red zone offense proved as ineffective as the Jets. Stephen Hauschka’s 28 yard field goal tied the score 3-3.