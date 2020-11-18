Sam Darnold has not thrown his last pass of the season, according to Adam Gase.

Darnold will miss his second straight game because of a sprained AC joint in his throwing shoulder when the Jets play the Chargers on Sunday. There has been speculation that he will rest it for the remainder of the season since the winless Jets are going nowhere. But Gase said Darnold will be back on the field for the Jets this season.

"I expect him to be back at some point," Gase said during a Zoom call on Wednesday. "I don’t know when it is. I talked to him yesterday. I think he’s feeling better. He’s getting stronger. I think we just want to make sure that he’s healthy when we get him out there."

Darnold has already missed three games because of the shoulder he initially injured on Oct. 1 and aggravated on Nov. 1. He said earlier this week that he doesn’t think it was a mistake to come back following a two-game absence. But now Darnold said he won’t return until he’s 100%.

It’s the right approach, all things considered. The Jets are 0-9. There’s no need for Darnold to risk further injury or damage when his long-term future may not be with the Jets.

They are the only winless team in the league and could end up with one of the top two picks in the 2021 NFL Draft. If they’re in position to draft Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence or Ohio State’s Justin Fields, the Jets likely will try to trade Darnold for more draft capital.

For now, Darnold is on a throwing program that the Jets training staff believes will help him get his arm strength back. Darnold isn’t the type to sit out if he’s healthy. He has said his "worst nightmare" is not playing when he’s physically able.

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

That’s one of the reasons Gase sounds confident Darnold will be on the field with the Jets again in 2020.

"Last week after watching his reaction when he wasn’t feeling right, I see him wanting to play," Gase said. "I see a guy that’s really trying to push to put himself in position to go out there on Sunday. Talking with the front office, coaching staff, Sam, trainers, doctors, we felt like this is the best thing to do for this week. Hopefully we’re closer to getting him healthy and being able to play here in the near future."