Sam Darnold perfect in Jets' preseason opener

Adam Gase apparently can bring the best out in Sam Darnold.

The Jets’ second-year quarterback threw a perfect game in Thursday’s preseason opener at MetLife Stadium. It was actually a perfect series because that’s all Darnold played. But he carved up the Giants’ defense, leading the Jets on a seven-play touchdown drive.

Darnold completed 4 of 5 passes for 68 yards and a score on the game’s first drive. His passer rating was a perfect 158.3.

This was Gase’s first game as the Jets head coach. He was brought in to help develop Darnold into a franchise quarterback, make the offense explosive and lead the Jets back to the playoffs.

There’s a long way to go, but the first-team offense — with Le’Veon Bell a healthy scratch, watching from the sideline — had no troubles moving the ball against the Giants.

It almost was a very ugly and imperfect start for Darnold and Gase. Darnold’s first pass was nearly picked off by Giants safety Jabril Peppers. On the very next play, Darnold showed some of the traits that has the Jets excited about the future.

Darnold was on the move and fired a pass to second-year tight end Chris Herndon, who was wide open. The play went for 32 yards. Herndon is a big part of the Jets’ offense and will be missed while he serves a four-game suspension to start the regular season for violating the NFL’s substance-abuse policy.

Darnold’s mobility and ability to keep plays alive, along with his improved arm strength, have been a major topic during training camp. One play later, Darnold connected on a 28-yard catch-and-run with new receiver Jamison Crowder. He also was wide open. Crowder, a slot receiver, could be very busy in Gase’s system.

Later, Darnold and Crowder hooked up again, this time for a 3-yard touchdown.

Darnold’s night was over. All of the starting skill players were done. The Jets will look much different when they have Bell. Ty Montgomery started and had 12 yards on three touches. But it was an impressive debut for the Darnold-Gase pairing.

Gase has made no secret of the fact that he sees greatness in Darnold’s future, and he’s excited to work with him.

“It's easy for me to call plays,” Gase said. “You don't worry about. If you have a negative play, you're ready to call the next one. He's not the kind of quarterback you're looking to protect. You're kind of looking at it in terms of, let him work the offense and get on the ball and use the running game to help him. There's no limitations on him and it's fun as a play caller.”

Getting the boot?

General manager Joe Douglas might have to call around to get another kicker in camp. Chandler Catanzaro has missed numerous field goals in practice, and it carried over to the preseason. He failed to convert two extra-point attempts.

Catanzaro missed a 35-yard extra point after the opening-drive touchdown. A delay of game penalty resulted in the PAT being five yards longer. There was no penalty after the second TD, but Catanzaro’s 30-yard try went wide left.

He redeemed himself later in the half, as Catanzaro converted a 34-yard field goal in the second quarter.

Woody’s world

Jets owner Woody Johnson, the U.S Ambassador to the United Kingdom, attended the game. Johnson was on the sideline beforehand wearing his trademark white Jets hat, talking with Gase, Douglas and other team employees. Johnson’s brother, Christopher Johnson, the Jets chairman and CEO, has been serving as the acting owner.

Two-minute drill

Rookie lineman Quinnen Williams started and finished with one tackle. He didn’t play after the first quarter. … Leonard Williams, who missed the last couple of practices with a hip issue, didn't play. Neither did Bilal Powell, Steve McLendon and Ryan Kalil. The Jets are taking it slowly with Kalil, the center who hasn’t practiced since coming out of retirement last week … Quincy Enunwa, who left Tuesday’s practice with a groin issue, played the first series with the first-team offense … Right guard Brian Winters was ruled out after the first series with a shoulder injury. … The game was delayed 59 minutes because of a lightning storm. As a result of the delay, halftime was only five minutes instead of 15.