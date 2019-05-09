Sam Darnold called Adam Gase’s offense “fun and unique” and said Jets fans are going to see some things they haven’t seen in a long time.

Most of them hope he means a playoff berth. It’s been eight years since the Jets have been in the postseason.

But during an appearance on the "Michael Kay Show" on 98.7 ESPN, Darnold said everyone is “buying in” to Gase’s offense, and that expectations should be high for the Jets in 2019.

“We have the potential to make a huge step,” Darnold said Thursday evening. “We have a ton of really good pieces. We had a lot of the same guys who made a really big impact for us last year. We’re ready to do bigger and better things this year. I’m just really, really pumped and really excited for what’s to come.

“The offense is fun and unique. We’re going to do a lot of cool stuff and a lot of stuff that Jets fans haven’t seen in a while. I’m really pumped about that. I know we’re going to score points and I know our defense is going to do their job with [defensive coordinator] Gregg [Williams] over there controlling everything.”

The Jets, who went 4-12 last year, are expecting to be stronger on both sides of the ball this season.

They’ve had a good offseason, acquiring running back Le’Veon Bell, wide receiver Jamison Crowder and left guard Kelechi Osemele to improve the offense, and inside linebacker C.J. Mosley and Alabama nose tackle Quinnen Williams, their first-round draft pick, to bolster the defense.

Darnold said during last week’s voluntary minicamp he could already see how serious the new coaches are and their effect on the players. He believes it should lead to some very competitive practices during the upcoming OTAs and training camp.

“It’s been very fun to interact with the defense when we’re in the facility,” Darnold said. “Just jawing back and forth, and the trash talk started already. I’m not one to talk a bunch of trash but if someone comes at me I might snap back at them. It’s been really fun to mess with the guys. I’m more about letting my actions speak a lot louder than my words. I’m just trying to wait for the OTAs to come up and we’ll beat the defense then.”

A major reason the Jets hired Gase was because of his work with quarterbacks. They believe he has a great offensive mind and can help Darnold become the franchise leader the Jets have needed. Darnold feels the same way, and he said there is a lot of excitement about the offense.

“For me and for a lot of Jets fans it should be really, really exciting to know that many guys on the team are really curious about what we’re doing and they’re buying in,” Darnold said. “Everyone’s buying in. It’s a good feeling to have as a quarterback and as a fan base to know that all the guys are putting in the time and effort to be the best players they can and the best teammates they can be for me and the guys on the offense.”

There’s been much made about Bell missing the voluntary camp. But Darnold said he doesn’t think it’s a big deal, and that he has been in contact with Bell and knows he’s getting ready for camp.

“He’s got his process and what he’s been doing the last few years,” Darnold said. “It’s been working for him. We’ve been talking, though. I know he’s studying the playbook as much as he can. I know he’s been training a ton, posting all over his Instagram. It’s been really fun to be able watch that and how hard he’s working. The football aspect in terms of learning the offense, he’s doing a good job of that so far.”