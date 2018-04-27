TODAY'S PAPER
New Jets QB Sam Darnold on weather in the northeast and not going No. 1

Sam Darnold of USC poses with NFL Commissioner

Sam Darnold of USC poses with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell after being picked No. 3 overall by the Jets in the 2018 NFL Draft on April 26, 2018 in Arlington, Texas. Photo Credit: Getty Images / Tom Pennington

By Calvin Watkins calvin.watkins@newsday.com @calvinwatkins
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. – In a 27-game career at USC, quarterback Sam Darnold never played in the Northeast.

Darnold, the No. 3 pick of the Jets, now will play home games at MetLife Stadium where rain, swirling winds and snow could hit during the season. Of course, Darnold will play against the Bills in Buffalo and Patriots in Foxborough, Mass., where snow and cold temperatures could dominate the winter months. There is the annual visit to south Florida where the Jets play the Dolphins, and rain always is an issue from time to time.

But Darnold said he’s unfazed by coming to a cold weather climate. Maybe he was trying to prove to NFL scouts he could play in all sorts of conditions when he conducted part of his pro day in the rain a few months ago.

A majority of Darnold’s college games came in sunny Southern California, but he did play in rainy Salt Lake City in a loss to Utah on Sept. 23, 2016. Last season, he played in road games in South Bend, Indiana, against Notre Dame and Boulder Colo., against Colorado.

“I think I’m going to get used to it,” Darnold said of playing in the Northeast. “I think I’m going to do well but you never actually know until you play in there.”

Not going No. 1

Darnold was a projected No. 1 pick, but the Browns selected Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield instead. The Giants, at No. 2, drafted Penn State running back Saquon Barkley.

Yet, there had to be some disappointment with not going No. 1 for Darnold.

“I knew there was a possibility all along,” Darnold said. “It was just, I know the draft is pretty crazy and anything can happen so I was just preparing for anything. But at the same time, I knew I was confident in myself but with that being said, the teams can do whatever they want.”

Jets with no picks in second round

The Jets gave up their two second-round picks this year as part of the trade with the Colts to move up to No. 3. The last time the Jets didn’t have a second-round pick was 2011. Last year, the Jets selected safety Marcus Maye in the second round. The Jets do have a third-round selection.

