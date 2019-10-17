FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — Sam Darnold believes the Jets are one piece away from being an unstoppable offense.

That piece is tight end Chris Herndon, who remains sidelined with a hamstring injury.

“Once all the guys are back together, I think we’re unstoppable as an offense, or we can be,” Darnold said following practice Thursday. “It’s up to us how we execute or how well we go out there and play. It’s really up to us how many points we score, I think. I think we’re capable of scoring so many points.”

The Jets rank last in the NFL in total offense, passing yards per game and third from the bottom in rushing yards. They have a long way to go before they’re unstoppable. But Darnold missed three games because of mono and the offense struggled without him.

Darnold threw for 338 yards and two touchdowns and led two more scoring drives – a touchdown and a field goal - in last week’s win against the Cowboys. The Jets had just two offensive scoring drives in three games without Darnold.

There is at least reason to believe the Jets can become a difficult offense to defend at full strength. Le’Veon Bell still hasn’t peaked because of all the attention defenses have paid to him. And Herndon is another weapon the Jets are waiting to unleash.

He was suspended the first four games, and suffered a hamstring injury while he was out. Herndon didn’t practice Thursday and is week-to-week, so it doesn’t appear he will return Monday against the unbeaten Patriots.

New England has the No. 1 defense. The Jets are looking forward to see how they stack up.

“We just got to go out there and find a weakness in the defense and keep working,” Darnold said. “That’s what we’re going to do on Monday night. Our whole team is super-excited to play.”

Two-minute drill

Kelvin Beachum (ankle), Darryl Roberts (ankle), Nate Hairston (knee), Henry Anderson (shoulder), Neville Hewitt (neck/knee), Trenton Cannon (foot/ankle), Albert McClellan (concussion), Kelechi Osemele (shoulder) did not practice … The Jets signed cornerback Arthur Maulet to the practice squad and placed offensive lineman Brandon Hitner on practice squad IR.