Sam Darnold ends holdout, signs rookie contract with Jets

Jets rookie quarterback Sam Darnold talks to the

Jets rookie quarterback Sam Darnold talks to the media on June 5, 2018. Photo Credit: Patrick E. McCarthy

By Newsday.com
The Jets' quarterback of the future officially is under contract.

Sam Darnold signed his rookie contract with the Jets on Monday, arriving at camp after a short holdout.

"It's a pleasure to be signed now," Darnold said in a video posted on the Jets' Twitter account. "Very excited. Very special moment. Let's do it. Jet up!"

Darnold is slotted for a fully guaranteed four-year, $30.25-million contract, including $20.1 million in signing bonus money. The holdup reportedly was specific “offset’’ language that would come into play if the Jets cut him and he signed with another team.

