The Jets' quarterback of the future officially is under contract.
Sam Darnold signed his rookie contract with the Jets on Monday, arriving at camp after a short holdout.
"It's a pleasure to be signed now," Darnold said in a video posted on the Jets' Twitter account. "Very excited. Very special moment. Let's do it. Jet up!"
Darnold is slotted for a fully guaranteed four-year, $30.25-million contract, including $20.1 million in signing bonus money. The holdup reportedly was specific “offset’’ language that would come into play if the Jets cut him and he signed with another team.
