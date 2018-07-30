The Jets' quarterback of the future officially is under contract.

Sam Darnold signed his rookie contract with the Jets on Monday, arriving at camp after a short holdout.

"It's a pleasure to be signed now," Darnold said in a video posted on the Jets' Twitter account. "Very excited. Very special moment. Let's do it. Jet up!"

Darnold is slotted for a fully guaranteed four-year, $30.25-million contract, including $20.1 million in signing bonus money. The holdup reportedly was specific “offset’’ language that would come into play if the Jets cut him and he signed with another team.