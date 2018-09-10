Optimum Customers: Your Newsday access is ending Sept. 15th. Enroll now to continue your access.

Sam Darnold's first career NFL pass is a pick-six, but he throws his first touchdown pass later in first half

Sam Darnold of the Jets walks out of

Sam Darnold of the Jets walks out of the tunnel prior to the game against the Lions at Ford Field on Monday in Detroit. Photo Credit: Getty Images/Rey Del Rio

Technically, Sam Darnold's first career NFL pass ended in a touchdown. 

It just didn't happen to be a Jets touchdown.

The rookie quarterback threw an interception to Quandre Diggs on the first play of Monday night's game in Detroit, and Diggs returned it 37 yards for a Lions touchdown.

Darnold took the snap, rolled to his right and threw across the field for Bilal Powell on the left side of the field. Diggs jumped the route for the interception and ran in untouched for the score.

Darnold got his first real touchdown pass late in the first half. After the Jets rallied to take a 10-7 lead on a six-yard Isaiah Crowell touchdown run and a 35-yard field goal by Jason Myers, Darnold hit a leaping Robby Anderson on a 41-yard go route in the left side of the end zone. The score gave the Jets a 17-7 lead with 1:51 left in the half.

The Lions tacked on a field goal at the end of the first half to make it 17-10 at the break.

