Jets quarterback Sam Darnold to host his first football camp at LIU Post

Sam Darnold of the Jets looks on against

Sam Darnold of the Jets looks on against the Vikings at MetLife Stadium on Sunday. Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

By Ryan Gerbosi ryan.gerbosi@newsday.com
Sam Darnold is bringing his talents to Long Island for one day this June.

The second-year Jets quarterback will host his first youth football camp on June 8 at LIU Post, according to a news release by ProCamps, an event management and sports marketing company organizing the camp.

According to the release, Darnold will be on hand to direct the event along with prep and college coaches from the area. The release says the camp will teach fundamental football skills and includes an opportunity to meet Darnold, a t-shirt, a souvenir autograph and a team photo with Darnold.

According to the camp’s website, the camp is open to boys and girls in grades 1-8. The event currently costs $149 to attend, but that may change due to ProCamps’ dynamic price structure. Group rates also are available for teams, schools and groups of friends interested in attending.

Darnold started 13 games for the Jets in his rookie season last year. The No. 3 overall pick threw for 2,865 yards with 17 touchdowns and 15 interceptions.

More information is available on the camp’s website.

