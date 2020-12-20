In terms of avoiding infamy, it was the biggest third down of the season – and to get it, the Jets went to an old reliable part – Frank Gore. Gore backed his way towards a game-clinching first down with 2:17 remaining in the Jets 23-20 shocker Sunday, catching a short pass from Sam Darnold and bulldozing on his heals towards the first down marker.

Then came a victory formation – one not seen in 2020 and one that is quite foreign to this group, that has week-after-week come out on the wrong end of an NFL Sunday….or Monday….or Thursday.

Adam Gase heaped post-game praise on Darnold and the way he handled the final drive. It may, ultimately, be the third down that sends Trevor Lawrence to Jacksonville and potentially keeps Darnold in Jet green – a scenario he said he was in favor of this week.

"That third down play was textbook of going through his progressions [and] finding the back," Gase said. "Good thing we had a hall-of-fame running back in there that seems to make plays at the right time."

Said Gore: "I knew it was going to be a pass. Before the play, I just told Sam, ‘hey watch me over the middle.’ [Rams linebacker Troy Reeder] ran, Sam looked. I was open and wanted to make sure that I catch the ball and secure the win."

Darnold said Gore was hard to miss.

"It was a pretty simple design," Darnold said. "When he got to the middle, there was no one around him, so he was waving his arms and I was like ‘allright Frank, I see you."

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Gore, at 37 years old, has been a featured piece in the Jets offense all season. So, it was fitting that he played such a critical role in the team’s first win. Gore rushed for 59 yards on 23 carries and scored a touchdown. That score, coming with 8:30 left in the third quarter, put the Jets ahead 20-3.

"The O-line did a great job," Gore said. "Coach Gase did a great job believing in us and my two tight ends [Ryan] Griffin and [Trevon] Wesco did a great job getting me in the end zone. [It was a] big touchdown."

It was a big day, in general – one that the Jets have been looking for for quite some time.

"We up right now," Gore said. "We finally got one. I could look back and say we could have won a couple games, but we didn’t. We got the win today and I’m happy."

Gore, like almost all of the Jets, had a bad taste in his mouth from last Sunday’s 40-3 loss at Seattle. Gore had only 23 yards on eight carries in that game. After all the wins, miles, and touchdowns under Gore’s legs, he still takes a performance like that hard.

"I wasn’t myself last week," Gore said. "Coming off that concussion [in week 13], I was timid. I told my coaches that I owed them one. We watched the film and I could tell in the Seattle game that I was more conscious about how I would get hit and how I would feel. Like I told my coaches, I owed them and I would bust my behind for them today and, man, it was big. We got the win.