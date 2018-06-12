FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — On the Jets’ first day of their three-day mandatory minicamp, first-round pick quarterback Sam Darnold gained more first-team reps than backup Teddy Bridgewater on Tuesday.

Josh McCown, the starter, got an unofficial tally of at least 20 first-team practice snaps. Darnold had roughly 12 and Bridgewater earned a handful, including some in a red zone drill.

The Jets are slowly moving Darnold along, mindful they have two veterans in McCown, who started 13 games last season and Bridgewater, a former Pro Bowler, ahead of him. Eventually Darnold will be the No. 1 quarterback whether it’s this year or next.

“We’re happy with the process and the steps our quarterbacks are taking and I wouldn’t read nothing into that,” Todd Bowles said of Darnold gaining more first-team snaps than Bridgewater.

The Jets split offseason practice reps last season between three quarterbacks with the eventual starter, McCown, getting fewer than Bryce Petty and Christian Hackenberg.

A similar path is taking place now with the current Jets’ trio.

“I think I’ve done pretty good,” Darnold said. “Just come in here and learn every single day, that’s a credit to the coaches around me and the players as well. It’s helping me grow and just continue to do that and continue to do that and learn.”

Darron Lee is calling signals

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Last season, strongside linebacker Demario Davis relayed the defensive signals but now he’s with the Saints. So Bowles has elected to give weakside linebacker Darron Lee the duties of relaying the defensive signals from the sideline. Davis had been given little flexibility to change the play call once it was given, Lee might get more freedom.

Normally the strongside linebacker, the Mike, calls the signals, but Bowles said Lee’s familiarly with the defense gives him an edge over newly signed strongside linebacker Avery Williamson.

“He was vocal last year,” Bowles said of Lee. Bowles said they’re just taking something off Williamson’s plate until he learns the Jets’ system. “[Williamson] will end up calling a lot of it as well.”

Jets streams

S Marcus Maye (ankle surgery) said his goal is to be ready for training camp . . . WR Terrelle Pryor (ankle) remains in a walking boot and Bowles said there is no timetable for when it will be removed . . . WR Quincy Enunwa (neck) practiced for the first time this offseason with a helmet . . . With Maye not practicing, Jets had Doug Middleton get first-team reps . . . Jets had seven tryout players on Tuesday, including former Stony Brook and Valley Stream Central pass-rusher Victor Ochi, along with seven-year vet DE Courtney Upshaw, S Keith McGill, a five-year veteran and WR Kamar Aiken, a six-year vet.